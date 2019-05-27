Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa has posted a series of new selfies on Instagram. The actor is seen posing around the pool while still in her wet-hair look. Monalisa took to Instagram to make a post about how much she enjoys being in a pool. She can be seen wearing a printed black swimming costume with a gold chain around the neck and her damp hair partially covering her face. The caption on her latest post reads, “Soak In The Sun 🌞…. I am one Pool 🏊‍♀️ kid 🙈…. #sundayfunday #waterbaby #poolday #happyhappy” (sic)

Seems like Monalisa has taken a break from the shooting of her popular TV show. She was seen posing with a stack of packed bags in her last post that she made yesterday. The actor wore a cheery yellow coloured top and a pair of basic olive pants. She posed with the ‘v’ sign and a wide smile on her face. Monalisa captioned the image as, “😎 ✌🏻 #saturdaymood #feelingmyself” (sic)

View this post on Instagram 😎 ✌🏻 #saturdaymood #feelingmyself A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 25, 2019 at 4:50am PDT

On the work front, the actor has risen up as one of the most loved faces of Hindi television. She is playing the character of a witch, named Mohanna, on Star Plus’ show Nazar. Her performance is being liked by the audience and it’s one of the most watched shows on the channel. However, the storyline of the show based on supernatural elements has also drawn flak from many. This hasn’t affected Monalisa’s popularity among the audience.