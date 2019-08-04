Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has a huge fan base and his films and songs go viral instantly on social media. He raised to fame with his popular track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ which still rules the internet. Recently, the superstar has been charged for allegedly sexually harassing a 25-year-old female actor on social media, police said on Saturday. The woman has alleged that Pawan Singh posted lewd comments and uploaded obscene photos of her on her social media handle, an official from Malwani police station said.

In her statement recorded with police, the woman said Pawan Singh wanted her to continue a friendship with him and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not oblige, he said. Based on the complaint filed by the woman, police in Mumbai’s Malad has registered a case against Pawan Singh, his associate and others on Friday.

They have been charged under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act.

As of now, no arrest is made so far, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

On the work front, Pawan Singh has been awarded the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016. He has worked in films like Wanted, Sher Singh, Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja.

On the personal font, Pawan Singh’s wife, Neelam Singh, reportedly committed suicide at their home on 8 March 2015 and in 2018 Pawan married to Jyoti Singh in Uttar Pradesh.