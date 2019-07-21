With many parts of India reeling from a severe drought, women in rural villages are risking their lives to fetch water for their families. Water sources have dried up and so many women are forced to go down the well to fetch water from the bottom. Bollywood actor Bhumi Padenekar shares a video of women making a hazardous climb down a 60-feet well in Badewadi village. Bhumi calls them ‘The real Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Watch the video here:

The video was shot by an activist Bhagwan Madhe along with a local non-profit organisation Shramajeevi Sanghathana. In an interview, Madhe said the region has been experiencing severe water problem for the last three years and the government officials have failed to address the crisis. “Most women are risking their lives to get water and luckily no accident has taken place so far,” he added.

