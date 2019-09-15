Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is taking the internet by storm with her latest sultry picture. The actor, who has shed 32 kilos after her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has shared her hot picture in a purple outfit. Donning a sexy top and shorts, she looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. She completed her look with subtle makeup, killer expressions, nude makeup and a dash of purple lipstick. Striking a sexy pose, she is making her fans ogle over her. The picture is from the magazine photoshoot and we can’t stop gushing over her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “शाइन @fhmindia @rohanshrestha HMU @eltonjfernandez #Sunday #mood #Instafam #covergirl #September #Goodmorning. (sic)”

Her fans have loved the pictures and flooded the post with appreciation comments. While one user commented, “Stunning”, the other wrote, “Beautiful”.

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture laughing and blushing as she sits on the bed on Saturday morning. She captioned, “In Bed, Don’t Fret #SaturdayMood. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram In Bed, Don’t Fret 💓 #SaturdayMood A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on Sep 13, 2019 at 11:44pm PDT



Recently, there have been reports of the actor dating Jackky Bhagnani. However, an industry source revealed that there is no such truth to the tale. Bhumi Pednekar is very much single and definitely not dating actor Jackky Bhagnani. Mumbai Mirror’s report also claimed that there is a romance brewing between Bhumi and Jackky. “The lady exits and gets into a car that doesn’t belong to her. It belongs to Jackky Bhagnani. They are among the newest couples in movie town,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release on December 6. She will also be seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.