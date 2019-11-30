Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has a huge fan following, thanks to her gorgeous looks and her films, where she has shown her acting skills. Now, a fan expressed his fondness towards the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor and proposed her for the marriage. Her kind and the hilarious reply is winning the hearts of netizens. The fan wrote, “Bhumi Pednekar, Hi beautiful mam, I can’t stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai. (sic)”

To which, Bhumi responded, “Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai…but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible. (sic)”

Soon the fan expressed his desire to meet the actor and responded, “Thank you.I wish and pray for you that you always come on big screen but my problem is different your beauty is unbearable, your beauty is killing me inside, I don’t want to die before seeing you.I know you will not marry non-celebrity guy but Once I want to meet you in my life.”

Check out the tweets here:

Bhumi’s reply has won hearts on Twitter and many applauded her for the humble response. One user commented, “Whatta humble response to a fan Wow @bhumipednekar Hats off @bhumipednekar.”

Another user wrote, “Wow! What a wonderful way to respond to a diehard fan. Some celebrities won’t respond, some respond harshly but this was best response so far. Jai Shri Ram.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. She has also announced her upcoming film Durgavati, which is a scary thriller and will go on the floors from mid-January.