The viewers witnessed high-octane drama on tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13. The segment which started as a fun tuned out to be serious after Shehnaaz Gill broke down into tears after Salman Khan told her that she is jealous. She was seen throwing tantrum at the Dabangg star which made him furious and asked her to go out of the hall room. He even warned Siddharth Shukla that she is madly in love with him and he should stay carefully as it can get worse. He even mentioned that Shehnaaz is a stubborn child and her drama should not be entertained by the other inmates.

As a result, Shehnaaz inconsolably cries, falls on the floor and hits herself once again. Shehnaaz also tries to talk to Salman and tells him that she wants to have a word with him but he denies saying that he can’t tolerate such inappropriate behaviour of anybody with him.



However, the supporters and fans of Shehnaaz are not happy with tonight’s episode and have trended the hashtag #SanaWorldWide.

While one user tweeted, “Colors wale mental torture promote kkree hai this can even lead to her depression again even her death Bcoz she is too small to take such pressure #SanaWorldWide.” The other commented, “I feel sana has gone through some bad past experiences.Hence she hate dis word.This jealousy task was actually not required @ColorsTV n salman was bit rude to her.He could hv made her sit n understand d way he did to rashmi.#SanaWorldWide @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @Shehnazgill123.”

Check out the reactions here:

Colors wale mental torture promote kkree hai this can even lead to her depression again even her death

Bcoz she is too small to take such pressure #SanaWorldWide — Dazzling_babe (@babe_dazzling) January 12, 2020

I feel sana has gone through some bad past experiences.Hence she hate dis word.This jealousy task was actually not required @ColorsTV n salman was bit rude to her.He could hv made her sit n understand d way he did to rashmi.#SanaWorldWide @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @Shehnazgill123 — Jannat (@Jannat21517368) January 12, 2020

She said to sid asim and arti already in front of 📷

If she love some1 she never ever let him go she is tooooo possessive about him Kya sid ka plan tab se hi start hu gyaa tha

Acha yehi weakness h iski chalu waar karta hu#SanaWorldWide — Sid k logical fan dnt msg here🤣 (@rukhsan96143327) January 12, 2020

Can her family come n take her bcoz thats too much … u r literaly destroing her life n career … Take her out n let her b happy @colorstv

#SanaWorldWide — Parul Pandey Flipper ✌ (@LouisParul) January 12, 2020



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will be proving Salman Khan right by clinging to Siddharth Shukla and confessing her love for him.

Salman Khan also lashed out at Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill For slapping each other, throwing slippers and abusing each other. he shows the viral clip of Siddharth where he is pinning down Shehnaaz and threatening her about not repeating the way she behaved during the fight ever again. He is also seen twisting her hand and the video went crazily viral on social media. Salman tells the Dil se Dil Tak actor that this video has been perceived in another way by the audience.