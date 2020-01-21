This week of Bigg Boss 13 started with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight and it looks like it will continue for the rest of the week. In tonight’s episode, Asim asks Sidharth to calm down and do backward counting. This made the Dil Se Dil Tak actor angry and he goes to Asim to fight with him even after a warning from Bigg Boss. Interestingly, they started fighting in front of an actor and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan while she rolled out the ‘Elite Club’ task.

Sidharth’s fans are upset with the incident and have slammed the makers for using the actor for the TRP of the show. They even demanded that they should apologise the actor for making him go through the torture. In fact, they even slammed Asim for unnecessarily poking Sidharth and playing a victim card. Soon, they started trending the hashtag #StopUsingSidForTRP.

One user wrote, “#StopUsingSidForTRP How can they say that #SidharthShukIa has abused his family? whatever Sid says in fight we heard around everyday when people fight. This common human thing. He never used bad words about Asim’s family behind his back.. if he does so than we can say abusing.”

Another user wrote, “#StopUsingSidForTRP please stop @ColorsTV if you are supporting dirt AsimRiaz & biased for him so stop your nonsense with Sid, even your favorite Asim is not won a task yet , Only he won’t Elite club by Hina favoritism, he ruin his own captaincy task, he us only looser #BiggBoss13.”

Check out the reactions here:

#StopUsingSidForTRP please stop @ColorsTV if you are supporting dirt AsimRiaz & biased for him so stop your nonsense with Sid, even your favorite Asim is not won a task yet , Only he won’t Elite club by Hina fsvorism, he ruin his own captainsy task, he us only looser #BiggBoss13 — Astha Bansal (@astha_bansal12) January 21, 2020

#StopUsingSidForTRP Sid : I will set him ( Asem ) right. Yes, enough is enough. Please arrange a Sultani Akhada now between this snake and our lion @sidharth_shukla Do it @ColorsTV @BiggBoss . pic.twitter.com/v7DUzhzh89 — I STAN BEST ✨♥️ (@siddhartians) January 21, 2020

This is how someone is behaving in that house…. No brain at all… #StopUsingSidForTRP pic.twitter.com/3WD20gBcHO — BharathiBkm(Sid❤) (@BkmBharathi) January 21, 2020

#StopUsingSidForTRP

How can they say that #SidharthShukIa has abused his family? whatever Sid says in fight we heard around everyday when people fight. This common human thing. He never used bad words about Asim’s family behind his back.. if he does so than we can say abusing. pic.twitter.com/LBanb3XAzZ — I STAN BEST ✨♥️ (@siddhartians) January 21, 2020

“Self-control, stop, think, what could happen? Is that what you want?”#StopUsingSidForTRP pic.twitter.com/lq0ZCK37fi — Shailesh Nasare 💚 [ S.N.Artist ] (@nasare_shailesh) January 21, 2020

#StopUsingSidForTRP please stop @ColorsTV if you are supporting dirt AsimRiaz & biased for him so stop your nonsense with Sid, even your favorite Asim is not won a task yet , Only he won’t Elite club by Hina fsvorism, he ruin his own captainsy task, he us only looser #BiggBoss13 — Astha Bansal (@astha_bansal12) January 21, 2020



However, things go out of control and Bigg Boss asks them both to come inside the confession room. Bigg Boss asks them what do they want and if they want to be thrown out of the house due to their any wrong actions. Sidharth says, “I am done with this guy. He is poking me to no end. I want to quit the show right now and Asim can stay here.”