Bigg Boss 13: On Wednesday, during the captaincy task BB Junction, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla once again got into a fight. Not just vocally, but two had a physical fight too. Shukla pushed Riaz and there started the war. For the uninitiated, a train installation was set up in the garden area along with baggage lockers. Each contestant was allotted a bag with their name that was placed in the baggage locker. On every buzzer, the participants had to rush to the locker and pick up one bag each of another contestant who they wanted to save or disqualify.

After picking up the bag the contestants waited at the platform for the train to honk and only then boarded the train. With each horn, the last contestant who boarded the train and the last one to come out got a chance to disqualify the person whose bag he/she was carrying. The last two contestants whose bags were on the bus ended up competing for captaincy.

During the task, the garden area turned into a battlefield and as soon as the first buzzer rang, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into an ugly fight with each other while fetching the bags. Now, many fans have come out in support of Asim and Sidharth. Shukla fans are using #EvictHatemongerAsim on Twitter and Asim fans are spreading #EvictHatemongerAsim all over social media.

Check out some of the tweets below:

We Stand With Loyalty. We Stand With Dignity. We Stand With Real And Genuine. We Stand With Who Is Winning Millions Of Hearts ❤ We Stand With #SidharthShukla The One Man Army 💪#EvictHatemongerAsim #KeepGoingSidShukla pic.twitter.com/7ZVV2mDC2M — Patel Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) December 5, 2019

#KeepGoingSidharthShukla you are doing great

This cheap chasim is playing cheap card #EvictHatemongerAsim https://t.co/AT2jJiOxgj — Anubhuti Sinha (@sinhaanubhuti) December 5, 2019

I’m happy if he has left for medical reasons as he’s not getting proper food and rest in BB house! Those vultures are leaving no chance to hurt him. Come back stronger! BB is nothing without you!❤💋😭#KeepGoingSidharthShukla#KeepGoingSidShukla#EvictHateMongerAsim pic.twitter.com/1IeHQ7xaTP — ❁ laylaaa ❁ (@flakeofice) December 4, 2019

#WeStandWithAsim #AsimRiaz pushed by Sid, for no reason..when he confronts ” Dont push me ” Sid – I will n pushes him twice.. N openly says Haan diya dhakka..@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @Sudhanshu_Vats …Wt r u guyz waiting for..?? #EvictSidharthShukla https://t.co/rFZxIGJQWE — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) December 4, 2019

Every contestant pushed each other But provoking is also crime That why #EvictHatemongerAsim#KeepGoingSidharthShukla — 💪 S_H_R_E_Y_A_S 😎 (@Shreyas69805062) December 5, 2019



Many fans have applauded Sidharth for this act and want Bigg Boss to evict Asim.