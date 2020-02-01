Bigg Boss 13 finally is getting closer day-by-day and fans are not leaving a stone unturned to support their favourite contestant. Many fans have even put out their opinion saying that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are the potential winners of the season. However, the time will tell us who the winner will be. Meanwhile, Asim’s fans started trending the hashtag #AsimForTheWin.

The fans came in support after Asim and Paras Chhabra had a fight after Riaz told him that anyone who goes to throw the currency notes during the captaincy task will be checked first so that nobody can cheat. Asim and Paras get into an argument. Soon after that, Vikas Gupta can be seen telling others that Shehnaaz, Asim and Sidharth are already in the finale as top 3 which also angered the fans.

One user tweeted, “#AsimForTheWin Keep that smile on your face @realasim_”

Another user wrote, “The way he handled bullies is inspired everyone . Stay strong my boy #AsimForTheWin #AsimSquad #BiggBoss.”

Check out the reactions here:

This smile is enough for heater of Asim Riaz. keep burning heaters he is gonna win this baised show also, by supporting of his true fans.#AsimForTheWin @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/h9fZNEvmZk — Chaitali💫 ❤️Dipika (@Bb12Dipika) February 1, 2020

#AsimForTheWin

Normal pant

Normal t-shirt

Normal shoes

Normal wallet

But then also in Bigg boss house handsome guy( Asim Riyaz) pic.twitter.com/SE2Ar1Vf4l — Ayyub (@Ayyub44507958) February 1, 2020

A winner isn’t a person who makes someone lose. A winner is someone who responds authentically, by being credible, trust worthy, honest, genuine to himself first, and in doing so, he is to others.#AsimForTheWin https://t.co/zoW6n6n4uJ — Areesha Khan (@QayoomAmeer) February 1, 2020

Good things come to people who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/NWzrmO0zmw — AR ♔ (@Lakshita_22) February 1, 2020

The way he picked himanshi in his arms and ran to get her treatment was an epic moment. He may go overboard in fights but his heart is always in the right place! #AsimForTheWin — ASIM RIAZ FAN DOM 💪🦁💪 (@AmritenduN) February 1, 2020



Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be seen again getting into a fight after Sidharth questions Shehnaaz’s character over her being a flipper. During a task, Sidharth says that the way she keeps flipping in the game, it shows her character’. The statement made the Punjabi singer furious and she confronts the Dil Se Dil Tak actor over his statement. She asks that in being a flipper how does it reflect her character and they get into a fight.

Earlier, at the beginning of tonight’s episode, Sidharth and Shehnaaz became cozy with each other. Shehnaaz ran towards Sidharth and kissed him. Later the actor also kissed on Shehnaaz’s forehead. The adorable video was also applauded by their fans.

Also, during the on-going captaincy task, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother ends up pushing Vikas Gupta and he falls on Himanshi Khurana. The latter falls unconscious and gets seriously injured and faints. The contenders then scream her name and Shefali Jarriwala asks them to rub her chest. Asim can be seen saying that she is not breathing and gets worried. He then picks her up in his arms and takes her inside the house. Watching Himanshi faint, Bigg Boss stops the task. Himanshi is accompanied by Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jarriwala.