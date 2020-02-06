There is bad news for all the fans and followers of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shuklas who were gathered at a mall in Mumbai since morning. For the past two days, rumours of mall task were being circulated on social media. Fan pages of Bigg Boss 13 even shared venue and tweeted that the task will be held in Oberoi Mall, Goregaon. Since morning a large number of fans were present and cheering for their favourite contestant.

This resulted in a huge ruckus in the mall as fans of the respective contestants gathered in large number at the mall to cheer for their favourite contestants. According to a source close to the show, there was no such task planned in the first place. In fact, there are videos, which have surfaced on the Internet, showing police entering the mall to control the crowd, and ask the fans to go back.

Take a look at the videos:



Rashami’s official Twitter handle, which had asked fans to get to the mall to support her at 10 a.m. in a now-deleted post, also apologised for the miscommunication.

“If any inconvenience caused to anyone due to this whole mall-task confusion apologies because we as their official handles also just followed the “Various News” we saw on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook pages… Thanks a lot for all those people who came out for support #TeamRD #StayHome,” the post read.

Fans literally got angry and refused to leave the mall. Therefore, However, the official Twitter handle of Oberoi Mall had tweeted that there was no official communication received from any entertainment/network for hosting any event at Oberoi Mall on February 6, 2020.

Colors TV also took to social media to announce that ‘there is no mall task happening at Oberoi Mall’. They wrote, “Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13.”