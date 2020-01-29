TV actor Dalljiet Kaur’s hot bikini pictures from Maldives are going viral. Dalljiet, who was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, is on vacation mode. The diva was in Maldives enjoying the beaches and we are so much in love with her pictures. Dalljiet wore a sexy striped bikini with frilled skirt.

Dalljiet Kaur, who is often saree-clad on TV, broke her image and stepped out wearing a bikini. She wore a black and white striped bikini and paired it with a frilled skirt. Dalljiet poses with the coconut. While sharing the pictures, the one picture that got our attention the most was when Dalljiet posed with the coconut. She is a water baby. She writes, ‘The ocean is all I want to be …beautiful…mysterious and free !!! @sunaquairuveli : #sunsiyamresorts #iruveli #naturallyplayful #maldives #sunaqua’.

Dalljiet is enjoying vacay in Maldives. While sharing the pictures, Dalljiet called the place as gorgeous as hell.’ She wrote, Mornings here are just impeccable… gorgeous as hell … and scerene in true words”. Dalljiet Kaur and Randeep Rai are currently having a great time. The 2 TV actors have posted pictures from their vacation on social media. Dalljiet and Randeep got a warm welcome at the resort in Maldives.



Well these days, Daljit is seen in the famous TV serial of Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Pagaega and she went to Bigg Boss 13 except on this show but after going homeless from the show, she went back to the show.