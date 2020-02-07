Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is leaving the internet in frenzy with her latest pictures. The ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actor’s sizzling hot pictures are setting the hearts aflutter and for all the right reasons. In the first set of pictures, she can be seen donning a shimmery black crop top with massive mirror work done on it. She teamed up with a black blazer, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and bold lipstick. She finished off her look with a hair bun with tresses falling on to her face.

Sharing the photos, she simply gave the credit to the people behind her stunning look. She wrote, “Stylist @eno_vae @_kanupriya_garg Outfit- @banisethi16 Makeup by @talesofshadows Hair by @blush_n_fringes Photography by @akshayphotoartist #devoleena #devoleenabhattacharjee #attitudeofgratitude.” (sic)

Earlier, she has shared her photos in a turtle neck sleeveless white sweater teamed up with striped pink and white wrap around. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always. She wrote, “Self love is the new #relationshipgoals Styled by @eno_vae Outfits by @zara @affordables.store Jewellery by @yugenvibe Make – Up by @talesofshadows Hair styled by @blush_n_fringes Photographed by @neildhayatkarphotography #devoleena #devoleenabhattacharjee #bb13 #selflove #attitudeofgratitude.” (sic)



During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she injured her back and for a few days stopped participating in any tasks inside the house and was bed-ridden. She went out of the BB house for a few days to take care of her health better.

Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen making a comeback after having left mid-way due to health issues. She accused her friend Rashami Desai of easily forgiving Arhaan Khan despite Salman’s and her own parents’ warnings and even going on to propose him two days later. She accuses Rashami of pretending to not know about Arhaan’s kid.

Meanwhile, she is an avid Bigg Boss follower and often expresses her opinions on social media.