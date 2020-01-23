Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who left the house due to her back injury, is back to be fit as a fiddle. The Indian television actor rose to fame with her character ‘Gopi Bahu’ on the daily soap ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Post that, she made her entry in the controversial house and her share of fights and fun in the house. Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared her slew of pictures in a quirky outfit and we are loving it.

In the pictures, she can be seen donning a black-peach top with dramatic sleeves teamed up with attached grey shorts. With red high heels, a pair of earrings, winged eyeliner and subtle makeup, she looks hot, as always. Interestingly, she was known for saying ‘OMG’ in the BB house and she wears the ‘OMG’ earrings along with the outfit.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I am a d❤️y dreamer & a night thinker. Stylist @eno_vae @_kanupriya_garg Makeup by @talesofshadows Hair by @blush_n_fringes Photography by @akshayphotoartist Outfit by @livafashionin Jewellery by @swagsatrangi #devoleena #devoleenabhattacharjee #theomggirl #attitudeofgratitude #whatisyouromgmoment.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she injured her back and for a few days stopped participating in any tasks inside the house and was bed-ridden. She went out of the BB house for a few days to take care of her health better.

Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen making a comeback after having left mid-way due to health issues. She accused her friend Rashami Desai of easily forgiving Arhaan Khan despite Salman’s and her own parents’ warnings and even going on to propose him two days later. She accuses Rashami of pretending to not know about Arhaan’s kid.

Meanwhile, she is an avid Bigg Boss follower and often expresses her opinions on social media.