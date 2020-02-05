Bigg Boss 13 finale is getting closer day-by-day and fans are excited to know who will become the winner of the reality show. The fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant and some even manage to make their hashtag trend on Twitter. Now, American wrestler John Cena took to Instagram to show support to Asim Riaz but without any caption.

John is currently busy promoting his film Fast And The Furious 9 has summarised his account as , “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Feb 5, 2020 at 4:21am PST



Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz came to house as a lesser known model hailing from Jammu and soon became popular face of the controversial house among the celebrities. Recently, he has been in the news for his relationship with Himanshi Khurana. He has also been called out for being in relationship with Shruti Tuli. He has claimed that he was in a relationship but broke up and his feelings for Himanshi are genuine.

Recently, during an interview, Shruti claimed that they are more than friends but never dated. Talking about Asim and Himanshi’s ongoing romance, she said, “I really don’t know what exactly is going on their mind. It’s their life end of the day, what do I say? But I am waiting for this Bigg Boss season to get over so that I can discuss with Asim what exactly is going on his mind. Sometimes, we feel he really feels for her. But the exact status, we will get to know only once he is out.”