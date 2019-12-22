It was a tough week for the audience of Bigg Boss 13. The never-ending fight between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got an ugly turn. Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra were dragged in and in all of this, Asim was made the bad guy in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The equations between the house changed again Asim came out in support of Rashami against Siddharth. Now how he was painted as the bad cop in the entire story by Vikas Gupta is something that hasn’t gone down well with Asim’s fans on Twitter who have started running hashtag #ISupportAsim on the social media platform.

Asim’s fans are blasting both Vikas and Siddharth for showing their favourite contestant in the bad light. In the latest episode, Salman Khan asked Vikas to explain how things folded for worst between Siddharth and Rashami. While explaining his stance on the matter, Vikas told Salman that he finds Asim responsible for poking Rashami and instigating her to fight with Siddharth even when he could have sorted out the issue or at least not extend it when it could have been pacified.

This irked Asim’s fans on Twitter who think that Vikas played biased towards Asim. Many questioned that when Vikas felt so strongly against Asim in the entire issue, why didn’t he go to Rashami to tell her that she should not be listening to Asim? Check out these tweets:

The same I ws thinkin shame on those people who r defendin him @BeingSalmanKhan kept quite srsly I’m sure the way #SiddharthShukla said “aisi” the gestured he hs shown while sayin it @BeingSalmanKhan couldn’t take it & wouldn’t able 2 let it go in his personal life #ISupportAsim https://t.co/1TI0fWr5Ip — Zoyaa4zee (@zoyaa4zee) December 22, 2019

#ISupportAsim I feel pity on salman fr not able to stand for right bcz channel doesnt want him to do dat.This show has lost all fanbase.we r watching jst bcz asim is there & once he is out,we will nvr watch dis show.banned for life now..negativity at its peak.@BeingSalmanKhan — Rockstar (@Rocksta05230796) December 22, 2019

Can’t put it in any better way, Gauahar Khan said it like it is, this is the #SiddharthShukla show not @BiggBoss only one person was give the opportunity to clarify everything today. #ISupportAsim #AsimRiaz https://t.co/SoZNkq86xK — Greenidge Lewis (@GreenidgeL) December 22, 2019

#ISupportAsim Fearless Asim…

Loved the way he speaks for himself…

Took Stand for friends….

Really

This Guy is a heart of gold… pic.twitter.com/viCtFe8SQg — Sanket Sawant (Asim) (@SanketSawant010) December 22, 2019

Asim shows love and affection and that is not shown on episode but are posted on extra shots on voot

And SANA and Sid di whatever they are giving the full support and every nonsense clip on main show @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #ISupportAsim — Keshav Jha (@KeshavJ98889209) December 22, 2019

All what I’ve read here, I’m assuming Shukla wasn’t bashed for anything he’s done thus far. Character assassination

Got physical

Doesn’t respect ANYONE

Bullies people No matter how hard @ColorsTV tries. Shukla will always be remembered as a bully by audience #ISupportAsim — Deepak verma (@Deepakv59248588) December 22, 2019

This is what Salman did!

When salman took stand that Sabko pata ha Sidharth aisi matlab kaisi… At that point he was Stopped by Creative team told him something and Salman Changed tune and Started Favouring Shukla Rt if u r tweeting #ISupportAsim — Zaffar Firdous (@XapharPhirdous) December 22, 2019

Gupta was always a sn@ke Glad I nvr liked this manipulator hypocrite @lostboy54 He put the blame on Asim. Sore loser & a jealous soul! @BiggBoss brought him specially to defend Sid when he became villain after pushing #AsimRiaz Shame @ColorsTV #ISupportAsim #bb13 #AsimRiaz — 💕BEATS🇨🇦 #BB13 (@BeatS_Reloaded) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Salman didn’t mince his words in telling everyone that Siddharth and Rashami’s past relationship didn’t end well and that’s the reason they can’t see each other eye-to-eye inside the house as well. Your thoughts on the entire matter?

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!