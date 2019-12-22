It was a tough week for the audience of Bigg Boss 13. The never-ending fight between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai got an ugly turn. Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra were dragged in and in all of this, Asim was made the bad guy in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The equations between the house changed again Asim came out in support of Rashami against Siddharth. Now how he was painted as the bad cop in the entire story by Vikas Gupta is something that hasn’t gone down well with Asim’s fans on Twitter who have started running hashtag #ISupportAsim on the social media platform.
Asim’s fans are blasting both Vikas and Siddharth for showing their favourite contestant in the bad light. In the latest episode, Salman Khan asked Vikas to explain how things folded for worst between Siddharth and Rashami. While explaining his stance on the matter, Vikas told Salman that he finds Asim responsible for poking Rashami and instigating her to fight with Siddharth even when he could have sorted out the issue or at least not extend it when it could have been pacified.
This irked Asim’s fans on Twitter who think that Vikas played biased towards Asim. Many questioned that when Vikas felt so strongly against Asim in the entire issue, why didn’t he go to Rashami to tell her that she should not be listening to Asim? Check out these tweets:
Meanwhile, Salman didn’t mince his words in telling everyone that Siddharth and Rashami’s past relationship didn’t end well and that’s the reason they can’t see each other eye-to-eye inside the house as well. Your thoughts on the entire matter?
Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!