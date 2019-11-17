Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has supported Siddharth Shukla and slammed other contestants for targeting the Balika Vadhu actor. Recently, she took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to again express her views on Bigg Boss contestants. This time, she has shared the screenshots where she got trolled for supporting Siddharth Shukla and his violent behaviour inside the house.

One user commented, “Budiya ka next aashiq itni to Indian govt nhi bdli jitne Tere chahne wale change ho gaye.” While the other tweeted, “Karan Patel se breakup ho gya. Uska bank balance kam lagga tha kya. Dusro ke ghar kharab karti ho kamya kamini.”

Another user wrote, “I hope he turns out to be very violent just like ur fav Shukla”. Other user wrote, “bht jaldi teri le k chala jayega yeh bhi phele wale k jaise..tere sath kohi nahi reh skta bc…”.

However, she has hit back at the trolls and tweeted, “Inki khudki baatien dekh lo aur yeh psycho kehte hai #SidharthaShukla ko #BB13. (sic)”

In another wrote, “Aur kuch? Aur bhi kuch kehna ya curse karna hai? U all are most welcome to do it..!!! Main Naa kisise darrti hun aur kisike kehne se rukti hun bolte raho. (sic)”

Check it out here:

Inki khudki baatien dekh lo aur yeh psycho kehte hai #SidharthaShukla ko 😀 #BB13 https://t.co/1xS8feqYv1 — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 15, 2019

Aur kuch? Aur bhi kuch kehna ya curse karna hai? U all are most welcome to do it..!!! Main Naa kisise darrti hun aur kisike kehne se rukti hun 😈 bolte raho 👍 pic.twitter.com/bAX37pwnTh — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 15, 2019



Earlier, she took to Twitter and wrote, “Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo…. @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai… bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak#BB13 @ColorsTV. (Bigg Boss 13 housemates, please try something new. How many eggs did Sidharth eat, who is packing up his clothes, how lazy he is, he is a crocodile and much more…whatever may be the reason but only he is seen on BB13 )”

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Arhaan Khan will be eliminated.