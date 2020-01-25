Bigg Boss 13 has managed to keep the viewers glued to their television screens with constant fights and controversies that emerge in the house. In the last episode, Shefali Jarriwala and Mahira Sharma fight with Asim Riaz after Bigg Boss asks them to reveals two names who are responsible for cancelling the maximum number of tasks during the season. Shefali gets irked after Asim says ‘aww’ and asks her to do a task and the ‘Kanta Laga’ fame says ‘Tere Baap ki naukar nahi hu’.

On the other hand, Asim says quiet and moves away from Shefali. She then starts saying ‘bhaag bhaag’ and calls her a coward.

Now, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to slam the two ladies of the house for their ugly words. She tweeted, “Door reh raha hai , mahira, it’s called respecting a woman ! He’s not like someone who get in a girls body to make an argument! Girls can be bullies too !! #Shefali #mahira.” (sic)

In another tweet, she wrote, “Wow ! Shefali tere baap ki naukar ! Most famous person on this season of #biggboss is asim ke dad!” (sic)

She also slams at Paras Chhabra for using ‘fixed deposit’ for Arti Singh. She tweeted, “Kal paras Se agar ye nahi poocha ki how dare he give it such a shameful term , I will be absolutely disappointed!” (sic)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan lashes out at Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz after their dirty fight. The Dabangg actor tells them that from the last 17-weeks they are fighting and are exchanging an ugly war of words and getting into a physical fight. Not only this, but they even start fighting in front of Salman and he gets irritated shouts at them to be quiet. He further says that he will throw them out of the house and asks Bigg Boss to open the gates so that they can go out and finish their fight.

Also, Salman Khan slams Rashami Desai for calling Vishal Aditya Singh week. The Dabangg star asks the Dil Se Dil Tak actor if she thinks that Vishal is strong or weak and she says that she feels he is a weak contender in the house. He then tells Vishal that your close friends in the house only think that he is weak. He then reveals that Vishal is safe and has fetched more votes than Rashami. He then advises her to stay focus on her game and her survival in the game so that she doesn’t get evicted from the house.

Now, as per the latest reports, Shefali Jarriwala will be evicted from the house this week.