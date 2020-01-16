Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 last month, took to Twitter to show her anger on the contestants. She recently took slammed Arti Singh for commenting on her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi’s tweet comes after Arti Singh in a recent episode said that Himanshi got eliminated because of Asim as he was over-protective of her. This did not sound well for and Himanshi and she gave an epic reply to Arti for her thinking.

Himanshi wrote, “Asim himanshi k lie jada protective the to islie himanshi nikal gyi…….arti ko format boht pta hai ????? Chodo I don’t care …..aj episode me asim k haath me that red bottle…..mera samaan mil gya I’m happy”.

She also wrote, “Hamesha main negativity se door rehti hu ……….to abb unn logo ka kya bura maanu jo mujhe jante nahi or jinhe maine kabhi dekha nahi.. happy happy”.

However, Himanshi is happy about one thing that Asim has still kept her favourite thing with him. And it is nothing else but, Himanshi’s red bottle. She said, ‘I’ve finally found my red bottle in Asim’s hand and I’m glad that he has kept it safe with him.’

Himanshi also opened up on rival Shehnaaz Gill and what formed their rivalry. She also alleged that the channel airing the show, Colors, is biased as it shows a certain sides of contestants. She has claimed to have been depicted as the villain while Shehnaaz always pushed her to the edge. Himanshi told Spotboye in an interview, “Colors showed me pushing Shehnaaz. But they didn’t show why I pushed her. I was pushed to the edge. By Shehnaaz herself. She gave me gaalis and provoked me. And that was also not shown. So, after I pushed her, it came across as if I was the villain and Shehnaaz was innocent. And even Salman sir was not ready to believe my version. In fact, he didn’t even hear me out. He said that he doesn’t want to listen to my side of the story. And, that was unfair. Shehnaaz troubled me a lot inside the house.”