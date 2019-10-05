Television actor Hina Khan was loved when she was inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss. Her fights with Shilpa Shinde became the talk of the town. However, she couldn’t win the show and landed second in the competition. Now, she is again going back in the house but this time as a guest, who will bring new twists for the contestants inside the house. She will be entering the ‘Bigg’ house during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode that will be airing this weekend.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures where she can be seen sharing the stage with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. While The Lines actor looks gorgeous in yellow polka dot top and body-fitting long skirt, Salman looks dapper in off-white shirt and grey trousers.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “When Miss Khan met Mr khan.. It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13 @colorstv. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Post Bigg Boss, she has always flaunted her sartorial choices and became a fashion diva with her bold and hot photoshoots. She has also won hearts with her iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she has now bid goodbye to the show following Bollywood projects under her kitty.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.

Talking about Bigg Boss, the show already had several fights and disagreements. While Koena Mitra revealed that her ex-boyfriend locked her inside the bathroom once, Aarti Singh opened up about suffering from depression due to lack of work. Anchor Shefali Bagga is in the limelight for disagreeing with Devoleena Bhattacharjee being the queen of the house. On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma fight for Paras. Siddharth Shukla and Reshmi Desai’s adorable banter is being loved by the fans.