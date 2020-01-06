The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will witness Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight on personal issues. At the end of the last episode, the makers shared a pre-episode related to the next episode for Monday 6th January 2020, in which Madhurima Tuli will be seen losing her temper and doing something which she should not do.

In the video, while Madhurima, Vishal and Rashami are having a have a generic conversation, Madhurima changes the topic of discussion to eliminations. She says Vishal has come in bottom two only once while she has always been in the bottom two. To this, Vishal said that she is jealous of him and the two get into an argument. The war of words between the two gets ugly and they start abusing each other.

Vishal Aditya Singh is so pissed of her that he requests Bigg Boss to let him in the confession room. He even bangs the door of the confession room and tells Bigg Boss that either of them can stay in the house. Bigg Boss warns them and asks them if they can peacefully stay together and Vishal throws away his mike. Later, Bigg Boss opens the gate for them to leave.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, the makers leave the decision on inmates to vote between Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga and with the majority of votes she got evicted from the house. Vishal, Mahira, Paras, Siddharth, Rashami, Asim, Shefali Jarriwala take Shefali Bagga’s name and Shehnaaz Gill takes Madhurima Tuli’s name.

We will also see Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla’s fight in the house. Siddharth, who is often seen poking Shehnaaz and she usually takes it in a fun way. However, this time Siddharth got the heat from Shehnaaz after he taunts Shehnaaz while talking to Mahira. In the latest promo, he can be heard saying to Shehnaaz that she is the most sorted person in the house and he doesn’t understand why people get jealous of her.