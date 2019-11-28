In Bigg Boss 13 house, you will get to see a daily dose of fun, entertainment, fights and in tonight’s episode, as Himanshi Khurana turns 34, Asim Riaz will be seen celebrating Himanshi’s birthday in his own style.

In a video shared by Colors, Asim Riaz can be seen cooking heart-shaped parantha for Himanshi on her birthday. Not just paranthas, but he also hugged and kissed the actor and cooked kheer for her. For this, Himanshi Khurana kissed Asim on his cheeks and said thanks and Asim also kissed Himanshi back. Just like the viewers, the housemates are also guessing that something’s cooking in between them. Earlier, Shehnaz and Paras were seen asking Asim, if he loves any one of them. Asim said, “I have to answer a lot of people outside, but I don’t want to say anything now.”

Netizens were quick to react and pass judgment, trolling Himanshi who has earlier said that she loves her fiancee. One of the fans said, “Biggest n toughest task in the house is done by #HimanshiKhurrana by trying to keep away from #Asim kitna tough job he yaar aur kitna koshish kar rahi he wo..mein toh chao ko pyaar karti hu..par tumse bhi flirting karungi #BiggBoss13 #BB13.”

Dil wale cake tak to fir bhi ok hai

But wats with the NECK KISS? matlab yday #AsimRiaz was telking #ShehaazGill k mere me koi feeling nahi hai..just friends N within 5 min he was all ga ga over #HimanshiKhurrana tat u look 16, ur eyes r green N now this OVER CHEESY n FAKE — ChetanaBB_fan🌼No Diplomacy (@ChetanaBB_fan) November 28, 2019

Too much vulgarity in their fake relationship. Yrr Bandi ka mangetar ka kya hoga kisi ne socha h??😂 Jaan bhuj kare toh phr ye smjh lo ki contents ke liye ye kar rhe h. — Sana khan (@Sanakha42596369) November 28, 2019

SHAME ON Asim And Himanshi#Asim Started NECK KISSING

CHEEK KISSING

TIGHT VULGUR HUGS Even When #Himanshi Told #Asim Many Times I’m Engaged And I Love My Fiance… Ab Haters FEVICOL Chaba Rahe Hain…..??? R We Watching FAMILY SHOW….??? SHAME — Yashvi ❤ (@NandaYashvi) November 28, 2019



A few days ago, Himanshi and Asim had their moment of confession where Himanshi had asked Asim about his feelings for her, to which Asim said that he does have some feelings. For this, Himanshi replied, “I can’t control your feelings, but you know, I love Chao (her fiance).”

In the previous episode of BB 13, Himanshi Khurana was ruled out of the captaincy by the Bigg Boss for her carelessness during the captaincy. However, Siddharth Shukla replaces her as the captain of the house, after winning the college task.

Keeping in mind the success of the show, the makers have decided to extend the season for five weeks. Salman is reportedly being paid a whopping amount to host the show for the additional days.