Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla’s romance in the house is not going very well with the viewers. The netizens have slammed the makers of the show for showing ‘cheap romance’ on the show and only showing five minutes of BB Elite Club task where Shehnaaz and Asim Riaz competed with each other. The audience are not pleased with her ongoing romance with Siddharth and they even wondered if they are watching Bigg Boss or the dating reality show Splitsvilla.

One Twitterati tweeted, “Only AsimRiaz Deserves!! And Yea Please for god sake stop your third class Splitsvilla. You’re breaking record of Splitsvilla.” Yet another viewer commented, “What is Level of @biggboss? Such a cheap Romance ! Its Official Splitsvilla Now ! .Kya Ho gaya He Show ko ?”

Another user wrote, “Kya nautanki hai ye last 5 min elite club dikhaya aur pure ep mein gandagi filthy dirty romance. Shame. Government should take an action against this. Every age group watches this and they are getting cheaper and cheaper!”

Welcome to bigVilla week it’s looking more like a dating show thn a big boss these days 🤣🤣🤣 #BiggBoss13 #splitsvilla baaki sab irritating lag rahe hai yeh sab karte hu hai sirf shehnaaz looking damn cute ❤️ #ShehnaazGill — Im bigg Boss daughter 🙂 say hello to me Bachaas (@YouMeAndI1) January 8, 2020

Please Change your perspective to Watch #BiggBoss as #BiggBoss and not as #SplitsVilla , yaha par individual personality show karni hai, so called love Bonds nahi, let #ShehnaazGill to be free from your shipping mindset. She is a strong Individual too. — Winner ShehnaazGill ban gayi hai 💃 Jealous Heni. (@Heni37005793) December 2, 2019

Welcome to bigVilla week it’s looking more like a dating show thn a big boss these days 🤣🤣🤣 #BiggBoss13 #splitsvilla baaki sab irritating lag rahe hai yeh sab karte hu hai sirf shehnaaz looking damn cute ❤️ #ShehnaazGill — HAMMAD😜 (@H_beast60) January 8, 2020

I think #BigBoss13 is more like #Splitsvilla now. It seems like everything is scripted. I could be wrong but truly aur maza nehi aa raha hai #BigBoss13 dekhne mein. No eviction, over drama not worth. #ShehnaazGill #drama #SidharthShukla — Madhubanti Ghosh Sen (@MadhubantiSen) January 13, 2020

Promo Sana To Sid :- I Love You Sid To Sana :- Okay Sana To Sid :- Okay Kya Hota Hai I Love You Too Bol Tu Bhi.#ShehnaazGill :- Tu Sirf Mera Hai Yaha Sabko Faad Kar Rakh Dungi. Audience Sala #ColorsTV Pe #Splitsvilla Aane Laga Hai.#BiggBoss13 #BB13 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Tarun Sharma (@TheTarunSharmaa) January 12, 2020

#ShehnaazGill seriously have some self respect. You are strong player but yaa #Shukla ka chakar mai ache nai dekh rahe ho. 3 din se bore kar rahe hai big boss wale. Aise lagta gai #Splitsvilla dekh rahe hu😂😂😂 — Nikita More (@NikitaM78148930) January 8, 2020

This #BiggBoss13 has become a #splitsvilla show….. Girls with no self respect, #ShehnaazGill and #ArtiSingh running after #kaamchorshukla who is just loitering around doing nothing or sleeping or busting or humping Sana… #disgustingshow #bb13 #AsimRaiz — Jazby alam (@Little_J_here) January 8, 2020



Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill confesses her love to Siddharth Shukla and threatens him that if anybody tries to come between them, she will not leave that person. She also reveals that she is not here to win the show but to win the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. She hugs him and clings to Siddharth and he tries to keep her away but to no avail. It looks like that Salman Khan’s warning to Siddharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill is coming out to be true.

Salman also entered the house following Shehnaaz’s problematic behaviour. The actor made her understood how her persistent behaviour makes her look foolish than cute. Salman told Shehnaaz that she has to find her own way of dealing situations in a better way and be in control of her mind and heart everytime something hurts her.