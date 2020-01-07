Bigg Boss 13 has now come under scanner after they released a video of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fight. In the video, Siddharth can be seen pinning down Shehnaaz and threatening her about not repeating the way she behaved during the fight ever again. He is also seen twisting her hand and the video went crazily viral on social media.

Now, netizens have slammed the show for provoking violence against Shehnaaz Gill that is being carried out by Siddharth Shukla on her.

After actor Shruti Seth slammed Siddharth for his behaviour many netizens have felt the same way. She wrote, “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV.”

One user wrote, “This man should have been evicted the first time he initiated violence against a co-contestant. But rather than showing him the door, @ColorsTV projected his violence as a mere reaction to the “provocation” by other housemates. This is what you get by enabling an abusiver. Shame.”

Another tweeted, “What the hell being shown on National Television in the name of entertainment. Imagine what kind of impact of this will be on young innocent minds. Isn’t it harassment….. ?!!Ban this programme.”

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

This man should have been evicted the first time he initiated violence against a co-contestant. But rather than showing him the door, @ColorsTV projected his violence as a mere reaction to the “provocation” by other housemates. This is what you get by enabling an abusiver. Shame. https://t.co/tjfOfpB3u5 — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) January 7, 2020

Ban this programme @BiggBoss. https://t.co/XwbjGIQeR7 — Anand (@i_NAnand) January 7, 2020

This is absolutely sick n disturbing#BB13 #BiggBoss13pic.twitter.com/Kw3qI9ZHQl — ᴀɴɴᴜʰⁱⁿᵃʰᵒˡⁱᶜ✨jUliEt❤ (@hprneet143) January 7, 2020

This is absolutely sick n disturbing#BB13 #BiggBoss13pic.twitter.com/Kw3qI9ZHQl — ᴀɴɴᴜʰⁱⁿᵃʰᵒˡⁱᶜ✨jUliEt❤ (@hprneet143) January 7, 2020



Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill was seen fuming with anger after Siddharth Shukla poked her continuously. He was seen telling Mahira that she is the most sorted person in the house and he doesn’t understand why people get jealous of her. Shehnaaz, who was lying down on the lounge in the garden area overheard him and asked him to keep his mouth shut and be in his limits. With no stopping to Siddharth, Shehnaaz then retaliates and pushes him away and asks him to not say such things. She then breaks down into tears, hits herself and then goes to her bed and starts crying. Siddharth comes to her to convince her but she says that he is unnecessarily making her cry. Siddharth gets surprised by her statement and Shehnaaz, out of rage, slaps him.