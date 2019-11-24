Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan had a highly anticipated week with Khesari Lal Yadav’s eviction, the fight between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla, and a fight between Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana. The weekend ka Vaar episode was more interesting with Salman Khan lashing out at Siddharth for his aggressive behaviour and Himanshi pushing-off Shehnaaz.

However, after the Saturday episode, the fans were left fuming at the Bharat actor as they found him biased while bashing the housemates. As per the netizens, he bashed Himanshi and Siddharth more than Siddharth and Shehnaaz. On the other hand, Himanshi was grilled excessively by Salman for pushing Shehnaaz and did not get a chance to explain her side.

The Twitterati showed their outrage and slammed Salman for being ‘biased’ and ‘arrogant’. Some people even came in support of Himanshi.

While one user wrote, “That was very disgusting when @BeingSalmanKhan did not give chance to #HimashiKhurana to put her point. Arrogant #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman.” The other tweeted, “height of biasness @realhimanshi didn’t get a chance to explain her side. And Sana didn’t provoke #Himanshikhurana WOW and Wt was that when Sana pushed #AsimRiyaz pulled his hair and pushed #shefalibagga #biggboss13 #ColorsTV #staystronghimanshikhurana.”

Check out the reactions here:

Today’s target was #HimanshiKhurana! The way Salman is going on n on n on being sarcastic to her is shocking! To top it all; the FIxed Caller of the week#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) November 23, 2019

Salman is in mood to shut Himanshi no matter what! He hasn’t allowed he r to speak at all. Fair host or simply bad editing? Either way this show has stooped to another level. #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman #WeekendKaVaar #BB13 — That Girl (@IncognitoCynic) November 23, 2019

That was very disgusting when @BeingSalmanKhan did not give chance to #HimashiKhurana to put her point. Arrogant #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman — Bikram amat (@IamBikram13) November 23, 2019

height of biasness @realhimanshi didn’t get a chance to explain her side. And Sana didn’t provoke #Himanshikhurana WOW and Wt was that when Sana pushed #AsimRiyaz pulled his hair and pushed #shefalibagga #biggboss13 #ColorsTV #staystronghimanshikhurana — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) November 23, 2019

This’s clear that Salman is insulting #HimanshiKhurana for no reason Just once @realhimanshi pushed BB ki laadli Fakenaaz & they’re continuously targetting her. Wow d makers want to break friendship of #AsimRiaz #ShefaliJariwala & Himanshi.Slow claps for em👏🏻#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) November 23, 2019

We don’t close our TVs due to fights Mr Salman Khan… We will surely close our TVs by seeing ur f*cking biasness… You don’t let people talk… Don’t call urself a superstar. U r a person full of shit and biasness @BeingSalmanKhan

#WeekendKaVaarWithSalman #BiggBoss13 — samar khan (@samarkhan38) November 23, 2019



Earlier, Siddharth’s fans on Twitter slammed Asim Riaz and called him a ‘terrorist’. It went so far that a police complaint was filed by his brother Umar Riaz against cyberbullies.

As per the latest buzz, the show is apparently going to get an extension of a few weeks and that’s true! A source has recently confirmed that Bigg Boss will be extended for about three to four weeks and more wildcard entries will be sent for the same. According to Pinkvilla reports, Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of five weeks and the makers of the show have decided to extend the show. The viewers will surely get to see more drama now.