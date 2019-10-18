Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been trolled by social media users for body-shaming another female contestant Shehnaaz Gill during an ugly fight with her. On day 16 morning, a strong verbal attack was made at Rashami Desai over her negativity while cooking in the kitchen.

Then Asim Riaz ferociously attacks Rashami with the statements and was supported by Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill. When Rashami breaks down and talks to Devoleena Bhattacharjee about it, Devoleena objectified Shehnaz’s body and said, “Tumhein dekhne se accha mai gaaye ko dekh lu (I would rather look at a cow than you).”

After the episode gets over, netizens expressed their anger on Twitter:

Disgusting bitch #Devoleena is you want to play woman card and sympathy card with your other evil bahu #RashamiDesai calling another call cow in English which devoleena is saying Shehnaz is fat #bb13 #biggboss13 #biggboss https://t.co/sWGQCeakrn — Humera (@Humera_0x) October 15, 2019

What did #DevoleenaBhattacharjee tell #ShehnaazGill?? Tere ko kyun dekhoon? Gaay ko dekh loongi? Did I hear that right? Someone clarify. — MB (@MithiMirchi10) October 15, 2019

#RashmiDesai & #DevoleenaBhattacharjee ye dono sbse bakwash khel rhi hai av. Devoleena ka language itni kharab hai ki puchho mt. 1 fit hight hai aur sbko dekhne ki hi dhamki deti hai duffer girl. #SidharthShukla gd job bro 👍#BiggBoss13 @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss — Abhishek Yadav (@imabhiyadav30) October 16, 2019

In another incident, Twitterati is also upset with Paras Chhabra and Reshami Desai and supports Siddharth Shukla. The house is divided into two parts, one side is Siddharth Shukla and other is Reshami Desai. The duo’s fight, accusations and the heated argument is now an everyday thing in the house. In the last night’s episode, Paras and Siddharth had a fight regarding the kitchen chores and later Reshami accused Siddharth of inappropriately touching her, targeting her and tarnishing her image. After which, Siddharth went inside the confession room to tell Bigg Boss that he is being falsely accused and it is not good for his image on the national television.