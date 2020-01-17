It’s a family time going on in Bigg Boss 13 as contestants witness family members who share the true reviews about each one of them. Colours already released a promo in which Sidharth Shukla’s mother and Shehnaaz Gill’s father have visited them and expressed their opinions. After Mahira Sharma’s mother had made her entry in the house and slammed Paras for forcefully kissing her daughter. Soon after that, Paras’ mother made an entry in the house where she can be seen yelling at Paras and warning him to stop getting cosy with Mahira – ‘Chipta chipti nahi’. She was also seen advising Paras to start taking a stand for himself and stop acting like a godfather.

Before leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras’ mother made a statement, ‘36 Aayengi 36 Jayengi, Par Teri Wali to Maa Layengi’.

Watch here:

Paras Chhabra’s equation with Mahira Sharma has been the top of discussion for Bigg Boss 13 viewers. They often set the temperature rising because of their lovey-dovey moments and makes us wonder if we are watching Splitsvilla. Despite having a girlfriend outside the house, Paras Chhabra hasn’t shied away from flaunting his playboy image.

Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a physical fight with each other. As a result, the ex-flames are given punishment by the Bigg Boss and they have been locked inside two different cage. However, Vishal denies to accept the punishment and says that he wants to exit the show. However, he finally decides to stay back and accept punishment.