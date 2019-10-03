Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi is being trolled on social media, with many users posting comments on her post where she called out this year’s Bigg Boss participants Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashmi Desai among others and claimed that they are ‘jobless’. “Ram Ram ji. Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all are jobless at present… So they decided to do Bigg Boss 13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also jobless when I went to Bigg Boss,” Payal tweeted on Wednesday.

Netizens were quick to respond to her tweet and started trolling her. Payal was a participant in the BB house in the second season of the controversial reality show.

One user slammed Payal, saying “she is brainless”. Another user commented: “Not you were jobless, you also jobless now too.”

“You were jobless that so came to ‘Bigg Boss’, and that doesn’t mean every other person coming is jobless too. How dumb of you,” tweeted a user.

A twitter user wrote, “U said, u went to bb2 cause u were jobless… now how many companies n factories are u running?” While others wrote, “And you have a lot of work, I don’t understand why these people exist,” and “You’re still jobless.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Ram Ram ji 🙏 Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present 🤣 So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2 🤪 pic.twitter.com/zrGnUx86We — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) October 1, 2019

I am not their fan, but what’s wrong in being jobless? What’s wrong if they chose to go ? Sabki kharab situation aati hai. You are being judgemental here. #BiggBoss13 — Vinit (@Vinitmakwana) October 1, 2019

Making fun of others, keep you down! It’s a negative activity. Ups and downs come to everyone’s life. At least they are doing something. Send them positivity and good luck for their bright future! Let’s lift each other. — Indomitable Indians (@Indomitable_ind) October 1, 2019



Payal participated in the second season of Bigg Boss. During her stay in the house, she was mostly in news for her romantic involvement with her fellow contestant Rahul Mahajan.

Meanwhile in Bigg Boss 13, you can see actors Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and musician Abu Malik. While, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor Ameesha Patel has a special role on the show as the Malkin of the house, where she assigns tasks to the other contestants.