Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 is creating a buzz on social media, thanks to constant fights between the contestants. Remember the fight between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla? Or the fight between Shehnaaz and Mahira over Paras? Now, Devoleena has gone against Sidharth Shukla, Aarti and Shehnaaz. Not only this, but she also threatened Paras that if he goes back to Shahnaaz, she will give him the black card. Now, with the ‘Toy Factory’ task girls are going against each other to grab the ticket to the first finale.

During the first finale, few contestants will be eliminated and the house will see major twists with wild card entries. As per the latest reports, the first wild card contestant will be making his way inside the house in the coming days. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Bhojpuri popular star Khesari Lal Yadav will be entering the show as the first wild card contestant.



The Hum Hai Hindustani actor was rumoured to be participating on the show for a long time now. Reportedly, he will be entering the show on October 25 and it will be interesting to watch how the contestants inside the house welcome him.

However, he is not the first Bhojpuri star to enter the reality show. Earlier Bhojpuri actors such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Monalisa have entertained the audience with their stint on the show.

This should be noted that Bigg Boss is struggling to get good TRPs and the wild card entries might help them to get back on the charts.

Currently, all the girls inside the house are fighting to win the ticket to the finale which is resulting in heated arguments and fights between the contestants. In the last weekend ka vaar’ episode, Koena Mitra and Dallijet got eliminated from the show.