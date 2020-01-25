In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan slams Rashami Desai and declares her unsafe. He also reveals that Vishal Aditya Singh has received more votes than Rashami after she says that she feels that Vishal is a weak contender. The revelation leaves Rashami in surprise and gets worried about being in the bottom two.
This has made Rashami Desai’s fans upset and they trended the hashtags #QueenOfHeartsRashami and #WeLoveRashamiDesai.
One Twitter user wrote, “After show the latest promo about Rashmi..it’s clear that big boss, not a reality show rather a puppet show….and make every possible way to prove our queen wrong and weak.. #QueenOfHeartsRashami.”
Another user tweeted, “@BeingSalmanKhan, thank u for letting us know that Rashmi is at bottom, because we will be careful next time to give her loads of love, she is a genuine and mature player..#QueenOfHeartsRashami #EndemolShineIND #BB13 #OurHeroAsim.”
One more user wrote, “Just stay strong as always….I’m with you..all your fans with you .we saw ur journey and we believe in http://you.You can handle http://it.so keep it up. #QueenOfHeartsRashami.”
Check out the reactions here:
During the episode, Salman will lash out at Sidharth and Asim for their dirty fight this week along. He also says that he will throw both of them out of the house due to their aggressive behaviour. He also asks Bigg Boss to open the door and gives the ‘Macho men’ opportunity to finish their fight, hit each other and finish it then and there and if they are in a position to come inside then they can enter the house again.
Now, as per the latest reports, Shefali Jarriwala will be evicted from the house this week.