In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan slams Rashami Desai and declares her unsafe. He also reveals that Vishal Aditya Singh has received more votes than Rashami after she says that she feels that Vishal is a weak contender. The revelation leaves Rashami in surprise and gets worried about being in the bottom two.

This has made Rashami Desai’s fans upset and they trended the hashtags #QueenOfHeartsRashami and #WeLoveRashamiDesai.

One Twitter user wrote, “After show the latest promo about Rashmi..it’s clear that big boss, not a reality show rather a puppet show….and make every possible way to prove our queen wrong and weak.. #QueenOfHeartsRashami.”

Another user tweeted, “@BeingSalmanKhan, thank u for letting us know that Rashmi is at bottom, because we will be careful next time to give her loads of love, she is a genuine and mature player..#QueenOfHeartsRashami #EndemolShineIND #BB13 #OurHeroAsim.”

One more user wrote, “Just stay strong as always….I’m with you..all your fans with you .we saw ur journey and we believe in http://you.You can handle http://it.so keep it up. #QueenOfHeartsRashami.”

Check out the reactions here:

Yes very biased show Rashami ko ese bolna shi nhi tha or wese ye #BB13 wale sirf Rashami Asim ki team ko hi kyu exposed kr re h or kya bhgwan h jine saf bnaya jata h #StayStrongRashami #RashamiDesai #WeLoveRashamiDesai https://t.co/EakeTxA1N2 — Paro (@Paro49057987) January 24, 2020

Just stay strong as always….I’m with you..all your fans with you .we saw ur journey and we believe in https://t.co/4q1P3hIrZD can handle https://t.co/5ItA6LxAO4 keep it up.#QueenOfHeartsRashami — sibabehera117 (@0KYiQiKTkxmRLjh) January 25, 2020

How can it be possible!!??

Why always Salman try to degrade her?

This is not possible that she will get lesser vote than Vishal…#QueenOfHeartsRashami #IStandByAsim #StopTargetingAsim #BB13 #biggboss13 — iamrupsa (@PaikRupsa) January 25, 2020

I’m gonna support Rashmi fans for their trend coz Asim love her and I respect their bond ❤#AsimRiaz #QueenOfHeartsRashami — sahgalpalak(Asim❤) (@sahgalpalak1) January 25, 2020

#QueenOfHeartsRashami

She is one of the best contestants ever. She is so strong and genuine. Glad I am watching this show for her. Tbh i only new her devoleena. — Nooray (@freakinloner) January 25, 2020



During the episode, Salman will lash out at Sidharth and Asim for their dirty fight this week along. He also says that he will throw both of them out of the house due to their aggressive behaviour. He also asks Bigg Boss to open the door and gives the ‘Macho men’ opportunity to finish their fight, hit each other and finish it then and there and if they are in a position to come inside then they can enter the house again.

Now, as per the latest reports, Shefali Jarriwala will be evicted from the house this week.