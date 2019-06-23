The most popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is coming back with its season 13 hosted by Salman Khan. This time, there will be no commoners inside the house and the Bigg Boss house will be situated in Mumbai itself and not Lonavala. The speculations around the contestants who will be entering the house have already begun though nothing has been confirmed yet. Salman, who has turned a television producer with shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and the upcoming Nach Baliye 9, will be getting the whooping amount of Rs 400 for hosting Bigg Boss.

As per the latest reports by The Khabri, the Bharat actor will be collaborating with Endemol Shine and Colors TV and he will be charging Rs 400 Crore for 26 episodes. The Khabri tweeted, “According to recent reports, #SalmanKhan is willing to expand his production business. After shows like #NachBaliye9 and The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman is now willing to collaborate with the Bigg Boss makers (Endemol Shine & ColorsTv) @BeingSalmanKhan Charging 400 Crores For #BB13″(sic)”

The Khabri also tweeted, “Bigg Boss 13 Salman khan Charging 400 Crores #BB12 Salman had charged around 12-14 crores per episode Now, for #BB13 it’s going to be 31 crores per weekend (Sat-Sun), and within a time span of 26 episodes, the actor will be earning a whopping 400 crores in total! #BiggBoss13. (sic)”

Earlier, there were also the reports of the show being aired on some other channel and not on ColorsTV. Various media reports suggested that Endemol has ended its contract with ColorsTV and therefore, the new season will air on a rival big channel.

Bigg Boss is the rip-off of Dutch reality show Big Brother. According to the format, several celebrities are roped in and locked inside a house. They are given various tasks and the one who performs better while maintaining his/ her relationships with others, win at the end.