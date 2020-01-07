The controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has grabbed many eyeballs and many celebrities have spoken out their opinion on the different contestants. One contender who has always been in the limelight is Siddharth Shukla and every now and then he is being supported or slammed by the netizens. Now, actor Shruti Seth has come forward and slammed him for his violent behaviour towards Shehnaaz Gill.

A video has surfaced online where Siddharth can be seen pinning down Shehnaaz and twisting her harm. After watching the video and the latest episode, she tweeted, “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV.”

Many social media users too called out Siddharth and asked the channel to take strict action against him. One user wrote, “How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill was seen fuming with anger after Siddharth Shukla poked her continuously. He was seen telling Mahira that she is the most sorted person in the house and he doesn’t understand why people get jealous of her. Shehnaaz, who was lying down on the lounge in the garden area overheard him and asked him to keep his mouth shut and be in his limits. With no stopping to Siddharth, Shehnaaz then retaliates and pushes him away and asks him to not say such things. She then breaks down into tears, hits herself and then goes to her bed and starts crying. Siddharth comes to her to convince her but she says that he is unnecessarily making her cry. Siddharth gets surprised by her statement and Shehnaaz, out of rage, slaps him.