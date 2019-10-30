Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddhartha Dey, who was evicted from the house on October 29, has revealed that after things got a little out of hand, he wanted out and even prayed for it. But apart from all the negativity, he said he enjoyed his stint on the reality show. Siddhartha is a writer and he is known for his work in popular reality shows.

In a video interview with TOI, Siddhartha spoke about his four-week journey in the house and how it was the best experience he has ever had. He said that he learned a lot of things like respecting others and how to treasure one’s family and friends. He said he saw how people would do many things to stay on in the game, and learned to get along with them, and that overall it was a great experience being a part of Bigg Boss. The only thing was that when things got a little out of hand, he wanted out of the house.

On his eviction, Siddhartha said that he was very happy that he got evicted from the house, and as soon as he was out of the house he began to dance. He said he even got on top of a car that had come to pick him up and danced, leaving the driver wondering if he was mad. He said he was so happy that even after he got home, he kept on dancing in his bedroom without any music playing.

During the interview, Siddhartha also showed the grizzly wounds that he got while performing a task at the Bigg Boss house, and said that during the task, 1 kg of bleach powder was poured on him. He said he was not able to wash it off for up to 9 hours, and at the same time, chilli powder was also added to the bleach. He revealed that he suffered immensely because of it, and also had fallen ill.

Siddhartha also spoke about who he thought was a strong contender in the house, and took the name of Sidharth Shukla, who he said is a favourite among the players. When asked who among them was playing fair, he said that everyone was. He said he found Asim to be cunning, Paras to be big-hearted, and Salman Khan as the best host in the world.