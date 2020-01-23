Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship has hit the rock bottom. Even after a lot of convincing, Sidharth is in no mood to keep any connection with a Punjabi girl outside the house. He has hurt Shehnaaz by saying that she is not loyal to her parents and she cannot be loyal in any relationship. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions into her and I can’t do it anymore.”

In tonight’s episode, she pushes Sidharth and says ‘I hate you’ after she flips and supports Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai during the task.

Now, Sidharth Shukla’s fans have shown him support and trended the hashtag #TheRiseOfSidharth. One user tweeted, “Movies can and do have tremendous influence in shaping young lives in the realm of entertainment towards the ideals and objectives of normal adulthood.#TheRiseOfSidharth.”

Another user tweeted, “He #SidharthShukla has been genuine and real throughout this journey #TheRiseOfSidharth.”

Check out the tweets here:

People must

wilt

fall

root

and rise

In order to bloom….. And that’s exactly what Sid’s journey has been like in BB. No matter what , after every bad day,

Sid kept on rising and kept on blooming.#TheRiseOfSidharth @OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Sush ♥️ (@SushmitaGoswa17) January 23, 2020

We can officially declare #SidharthShukla as the brand ambassador of @BiggBoss he single handedly taken BiggBoss to another level #TheRiseOfSidharth @sidharth_shukla — SidHearts (@SidHearts__) January 23, 2020

Movies can and do have tremendous influence in shaping young lives in the realm of entertainment towards the ideals and objectives of normal adulthood.#TheRiseOfSidharth pic.twitter.com/EWcvfmasr7 — Shailesh Nasare 💚 [ S.N.Artist ] (@nasare_shailesh) January 23, 2020

His dance moves is something to watch for. Entertainment king Sid #TheRiseofSidharth pic.twitter.com/ONkj2OkOI9 — Tishtan (@tanwartisha) January 23, 2020

He #SidharthShukla has been genuine and real throughout this journey #TheRiseOfSidharth — Ishaanii~SidHeart (@Ishhu_Sid855) January 23, 2020



Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will slam Vishal Aditya Singh for being unfair as the ‘sanchalak’ during the captaincy task. Following this, the makers will also cancel on the immunity task leading to inmates targeting Vishal.