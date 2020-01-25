In tonight’s Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be lashed out by the host Salman Khan for their dirty fight all week. Not only this, but they even start arguing in front of the Dabangg actor and it leads him to shout and ask them to keep quiet. Soon after, Salman says that he will throw both of them out of the house due to their aggressive behaviour. He also asks Bigg Boss to open the door and gives the ‘Macho men’ opportunity to finish their fight, hit each other and finish it then and there and if they are in a position to come inside then they can enter the house again.

Sidharth gets up and asks Asim to come and let’s finish this but he denies going outside the house. After the promo was shared, fans of Sidharth Shukla showed support to the Uttaran actor and trended hashtag #ManOfWordSid.

One user tweeted, “#ManOfWordSid There is in no doubt in it..The man with his golden heart💗The True loyal genuine person..Who is worth for Respect..I Proud of myself that I am his Fan..He is born to be win..& He will Win #BiggBossSeason13 Trophy Amen.. #PowerOfSid @sidharth_shukla.”

Another user wrote, “Best thing till date of @sidharth_shukla is that he has never bitched about anyone nor gossiped Abt any housemate. In free time he always shared something memorable Abt his life wch was more interesting to watch & hear. #ManOfWordSid #TeamSidharthShukla.’

One more user tweeted, “You are very right about the people in the house. What is surprising is that so called celebrities outside the house are giving a good meaning to the bad word used in bb by housemates with bad intentions #ManOfWordSid Quote Tweet.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan slams Rashami Desai for calling Vishal Aditya Singh weak. He further reveals that he has fetched more votes than her and she should only care about her game and survival inside the house.

Now, as per the latest reports, Shefali Jarriwala will be evicted from the house this week.