On tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla becomes the captain of the house after getting the maximum number of votes from the ‘connection’ that entered the house. Soon, after he became the captain of the house, he distributed the duties but favoured Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jarriwala as he gave them their likable duties and had a fight with Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh for not taking up utensils duty. Sidharth also reveals that the people who voted for me, he will give them their favourable duties.

Sidharth’s fans are happy with the decision and started trending #KeepShiningSid. One user tweeted, “First House member to become captain TWICE in this season. It’s one & only SIDHARTH SHUKLA !!”

Another user wrote, “Who all are waiting for this moment to happen yet again ! #KeepShiningSid #BiggBos13.”

Vishal : “tu captain hai tou kuch bhi karlega kya. Mein nhi manunga.” Irony died thousand times ! 😂 Same guy who did every wrong when he was sanchalak saying this.

Sid is only giving favour back to people who voted for him.#KeepShiningSid @sidharth_shukla #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — SIDHARTH OFFICIAL FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) January 29, 2020

The moment Sid becomes the capital rashmi apne original aukat pe aagaya she just can’t see Sid in a position above her that’s the problem her ego is too much to handle #KeepShiningSid — MX ❤️ (@UnseenBB11) January 29, 2020

Official : Interim Captain SidharthShukla But shehbazz played a Dirty game he knows by supporting sid he can tie him to fakenazz but beta Sid tera baap hai iss game mein#KeepShiningSid — MX ❤️ (@UnseenBB11) January 29, 2020

Yes,yes.#SidharthShukla in the Elite club And now Sid in the captain’s room. Love this,Maza aa gaya#KeepShiningSid — Alok Baba🔥❤ (@tiwarialok91) January 29, 2020

Congrats @sidharth_shukla For Becoming Interin Captain for this Week..!! And Congrats To All SidHearts..!!#KeepShiningSid — Sikander Rajput (@iSikanderRajput) January 29, 2020

Sid mana raha he Shehnaz Ko ! Anyone knows reason for Shehnaz ka chidna #KeepShiningSid — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) January 29, 2020

#SidharthShukla explaining so nicely, Sid’s way of talking is different from Vishal. Neither is Vishal extra polite cause he says” Aap” kyunki yaha Up,Bihar mein sab aise bolte hai Neither is Sid rude cause he says “Tum” kyunki that’s how people in Mumbai talk#KeepShiningSid — Alok Baba🔥❤ (@tiwarialok91) January 29, 2020

First House member to become captain TWICE in this season. It’s one & only SIDHARTH SHUKLA !! RT 🔁 if you’re on top of world.#KeepShiningSid @sidharth_shukla #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/C2zZPIrbpp — Shakib_Raza (@Shakib_Raza01) January 29, 2020

Here it’s again The Reign of Sidharth 🙌 Clear as REAL @sidharth_shukla #KeepShiningSid #SidVikReunion pic.twitter.com/KOvcF6Oj5O — Pari 🧚‍♀️ Team Sidharth Shukla ♥️ (@BluntIndianGirl) January 29, 2020

When Vishal’s brother cald Rashmi ‘Suljhi hui’😂#SidharthShukla was shocked He sat on the floor n started starring at Rashmi The eye contact between Sidra 🔥🔥🔥…ufff ..keher 😍

He loves to pull her leg 😂#KeepShiningSid @ColorsTV #BB13 @OrmaxMedia @sidharth_shukla — Dr.Nupur ❤️ (@DrNupurrk) January 29, 2020



Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana and Vikas Gupta, who has entered the house as supporters of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla respectively, can be seen teasing the model. They tell Asim that they met outside the house and met for dinner. He urges to know for more details and in the end gets jealous and furious about their meeting outside the house. Later, Himanshi says that they were just teasing him and he is overreacting on a pity joke.

Earlier, Vikas entered the house and revealed that Asim Riaz has a girlfriend outside the house. ikas will be seen claiming that Asim has not yet gotten over his relationship outside the house, even as he carried one with Himanshi inside the house.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz Gill enters the show to support his sister. In the promo shared, the Punjabi singer’s brother warns her against the friendship of Rashami Desai. He reveals that Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that she is zero without Sidharth Shukla. He also reveals Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s game plan and says that they are trying to break Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s friendship. He also says that the game strategy of Paras and Mahira is to break their friendship and then get them evicted from the house one by one. He also tells Sidharth that once you will out and watch it on television, you will know how much Shehnaaz has been with you. He reveals that they are not your friends but rivals in the house. Later, he slams Paras and Mahira for always being with each other and speaking for each other in the house.