Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular contestants of the show and every now and then we see that fans trend his name on social media sites. Once again, Twitterverse has showered their love and support on the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and its trending right at the top. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, actor Hina Khan entered the show to promote her upcoming film Hacked. She also rolled out a task where the contestants with the majority have to choose a ‘Badshah’, ‘Begum’, ‘Joker’, and ‘Ikka’.

Contestants voted for Sidharth Shukla as the Badshah of the house and Shehnaaz Gill as the ‘Begum’ of the house. Soon, after that Twitter user started trending the hashtag #RightChoiceSid.

One user tweeted, “If you watched WKW you can understand that @sidharth_shukla got involved in every mudda.. So footage ke piche wo nehi jata footage bhag ke uske pas ati hain. Only sid things💝#RightChoiceSid.”

Another user wrote, “#RightChoiceSid Sid stood out for his ability to decode tasks from week 1. His ‘friends’ were parasitic, used him to win tasks & defamed him every chance they got. Sid who fed these parasites deserves his due.@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @Sudhanshu_Vats@OrmaxMedia.”

Check out the reactions here:

#SidharthShukla is not just a contestant in Bigg Boss house, he is an emotion in people’s heart.#Sidhearts is not just a fandom, it’s an army that stands for unbreakable loyalty.#RightChoiceSid@sidharth_shukla — Pritee (@PahariPritee) February 3, 2020

#RightChoiceSid

Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow. – #BadshahSid @sidharth_shukla

Tell me how much u love him..Retweet This for showing love how much u can💗 pic.twitter.com/a6emor0E2B — nikita❤sidharth0912 (@Nikita98901280) February 3, 2020

Completely agree. He is the only one who were always real during the entire journey of @BiggBoss. Always stand for truth. Man of his words. Come back for show even after suffering from typhoid. He’s #RightChoiceSid @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @mnysha @OrmaxMedia @viacom18 https://t.co/9KRJJcnDEX — Black 🔥 (@Teamsid_win) February 3, 2020

Ya we r not like u ,,, u r all fake,,, only paid trend can be done by u,,…#RightChoiceSid #BadshahSid — Sidharth fan army 🌏 (@Sidharthfanarmy) February 3, 2020

He deserves to win, He did everything for the show.

His funny side, His aggressive side, His leadership side, His decision making quality, His stage performance. He is the best! #RightChoiceSid — Ramiz Raja (@Ramiztheking) February 3, 2020



Meanwhile, a video has surfaced around the social media where Salman Khan can be seen announcing the contestant’s name who will be evicted and that is Shehnaaz Gill. Just two weeks before the finale, Shehnaaz’s eviction has come as a shock to other inmates and to the fans, as well. She can be seen crying and hugging Rashami Desai while Sidharth silently stands in the corner. The door of the house opens while Shehnaaz can be seen standing right in front of the gate. However, the fans think that it is a fake eviction and she is safe from the eviction this week. Rather, the fans are convinced that Vishal Aditya Singh will be evicted tonight.