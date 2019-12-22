Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is a self-proclaimed Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. She is one of the most entertaining contestants this season. The audience loves her for cuteness and dumb behaviour. The Punjabi actor has managed to steal all the attention in the Bigg Boss house with her bubbly nature which has more of nakhre and desi language.

Shehnaaz Gill has won hearts of every housemate as she has become an ‘akhon ka tara’ and is adored by all specially Sidharth Shukla. With 1.5 million followers, her fans wait to see her undekha videos from the Bigg Boss house. While checking out her fan pages, we have got hold of a few of her TikTok videos and you won’t believe how much she loves her idol, Katrina Kaif.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s TikTok Videos:

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was seen expressing her love for Paras Chhabra. Meanwhile, Mahira Khan slammed her for getting jealous of their love story. All three have been friends ever since they entered the house but it seems their friendship is going to come to an end. Mahira told Shehnaaz sternly, “I am saying in clear words – Keep away from Paras from now on, I like him,” and then kissed Paras on his cheek. He also kissed her in return. An angry Shehnaaz replied, “Why I would be jealous of you” and adds that she doesn’t come close to him anyway.