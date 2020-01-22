Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had a violent fight with each other and Twitter were divided on Tuesday night. While some accused the makers of the reality show of favouring the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, others slammed Asim for poking him. In the last episode, Bigg Boss took the situation in their own hands and called both the contestants to the confession room. While Bigg Boss asked Asim to stay in the Elite Club, they asked Sidharth to stay in the bedroom.

In the confession room, Asim says that Sidharth needs anger management therapy. To which, Bigg Boss slammed him saying that they did not ask him for any suggestion. On the other hand, Sidharth said that he wants to quit the show as he is looking like a mad person on national television. He also says, “I am done with this guy. He is poking me to no end. I am leaving the show right now and Asim can stay here.”

Bigg Boss then makes him understand that only a month is left and he is handling the fights in the house very well. The makers further ask him to not talk to Asim at all at least for a few days.

Reacting to this, actor and filmmaker Kamal R Khan wrote, “When #Zubair threatened someone in #BiggBoss n asked him to meet outside So Salman called him Nalla n threw him out. Even Salman told to Paras that he will see him outside. Now Sid threatened Asim and asked him to meet outside. So let’s see what @BeingSalmanKhan will tell to Sid?”

Another user tweeted, “Exactly…who has given #SidharthShukla the authority to go family pe..be it #AsimRiaz ya #ShehnaazGill..and Asim toh Chalo dost nhi tha par Sana toh sirf uski dost thi..he has tarnished his own reputation and he is looking very negative..Plz address this on WKV @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

When #Zubair threatened someone in #BiggBoss n asked him to meet outside So Salman called him Nalla n threw him out. Even Salman told to Paras that he will see him outside. Now Sid threatened Asim and asked him to meet outside. So let’s see what @BeingSalmanKhan will tell to Sid? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 21, 2020

I want to know that is this show produce by shukla ????? ??? One thing more #mahirashmra dogs come in groups but 🦁 come alone . Keep it up @imrealasim #JusticeForAsim — Lehal deep (@Lehaldeep1) January 22, 2020

Still they claim they’re not biased 😡 bb now started talking rudely wid Asim (victim) n talking nicely wid sid (culprit). Stop fooling every1. See what’s happening -_- @GAUAHAR_KHAN @OrmaxMedia #JusticeForAsim #StopViolenceAgainstAsim pic.twitter.com/qlPpdIRRnA — tasmia_16 (@16Tasmia) January 22, 2020

Exactly…who has given #SidharthShukla the authority to go family pe..be it #AsimRiaz ya #ShehnaazGill..and Asim toh Chalo dost nhi tha par Sana toh sirf uski dost thi..he has tarnished his own reputation and he is looking very negative..Plz address this on WKV @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/lp0wOd0Rcp — Aahana_Mehra (@Flipper_Aahana) January 22, 2020

#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!! https://t.co/rIfgJjK7ln — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 21, 2020

I m sure it was genuine mistake but #SidharthShukla gave sympathy card to Sana on the platter. I don’t like Sana but imagine even I felt bad for her. Sid can’t afford such mistakes at this point. Arti doesn’t have such TRP wali audience but Sana has @HerdHUSH @RealVinduSingh — Miss Opsie (@MissOpsie) January 22, 2020

@BiggBoss hasn’t been toxic ever! @imrealasim has lied about what he said went on #MahiraSharma father, then lied about #VishalAadityaSingh getting off horse, all showing who #AsimRiaz really is.#AsimRaiz — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 21, 2020



As per the latest reports, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya and Shefali Jariwala get nominated for the eviction. Interestingly, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the only two contestants who get saved from the nominations.