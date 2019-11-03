Bigg Boss 13 witnessed its first mini finale on Saturday and the show introduced five wild card contestants – Himanshi Khurana, Khesari Lal Yadav, Shefali Zariwala, Hindustani Bhau, and Arhaan Khan. Though all the inmates welcomed the wild card entries with an open hand, there was this one contestant that was not happy. Shehnaaz Gill has expressed that she is not okay with her arch-rival Himanshi entering the house.

After making her stage entry, Himanshi was asked by host Salman Khan about her prolonged fight with Shehnaaz. She revealed that when she launched her song, Shehnaaz gave bad feedback but Himanshi didn’t react. Later, Shehnaaz went on to body shame her and insulted her mother and called her characterless. She further said, “That’s when I took a stand for myself and felt it was important to give an answer to her.”

#SalmanKhan ki fav #ShenaazGill ki फट गई #HimanshiKhurana ki entry se and today she has exposed #ShenazGill and moreover that #SalmanKhan could not utter a word he was stunned that his fav is like that Maza agaya @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss

BB Cheated Viewers pic.twitter.com/V9B7LxY17a — 🔥Shivanian🔥✨Hinaholics✨ (@BhartiLavina) November 2, 2019

Now, Twitter has got divided while some support Shehnaaz, others support Himanshi. The Himanshi’s fans went on to dig the old videos where she can be seen hurling abuses. Fans believe that she is talking about her rival Himanshi.



In another video, Shehnaaz can be seen talking about someone’s mother and her character and uses ill words.



On Sunday’s episode, Shehnaaz goes all mad after Himanshi enters the house. She can be seen crying, shouting, throwing her arms and removing her mic.



Before making her entry inside the house, Himanshi spoke to Pinkvilla and said, “I have become very neutral towards her (Shehnaz). I won’t be passing any comment but she is used to passing comments against me. So, let’s see. What she is showing the game, she is completely different in real life. Like she passed comments on Koena, she passed comments on me and has body shamed me. She is not innocent… I have seen her real self”

Meanwhile, Reshami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Shefali Bagga are eliminated from the show.