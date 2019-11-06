Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is full of drama and now with wild card entries, it looks like some inmates have got insecure. Last night’s episode again saw an ugly fight between Siddharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma where the former was seen pushing the latter during the task. Now, as per the latest promos, Siddharth will be nominated for the next two weeks or he might be eliminated. Bigg Boss is yet to make a decision and that will viewers will get to know in tonight’s episode.
Now, a section of Twitter is supporting Mahira Sharma over Siddharth Shukla’s aggressive behaviour while some section support Siddharth and is saying that Mahira provoked him.
Even actor Dolly Bindra extended her support towards Siddharth Shukla and tweeted, “When during task it’s not hatapai dost it’s a game intentionally kutch nai aur shukla was doing his task saw mahira close up going towards shukla and pl shukla is not pervert. (sic)”
One Twitterati wrote, “I damn sure that #shukla is psyco how can someone be so aggressive than him & targeting #MahiraSharma for no reason I think @BeingSalmanKhan should stand up for this bcz he is attacking a women in national tv seriously..?” while the another tweeted, “What #MahiraSharma is doing she is provoking #SidhartShukla & showing him her shoes. What is this? #ShehnazGill this girl is now showing her real face.. Big claps to her.”
Check out the reactions here:
Tonight’s episode will continue with the ‘BB Transportaion Services’ task. In the task, the contestants are divided into two teams which are lead by Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Siddharth, Aarti, Vikas, and Himanshi were part of Asim’s team, while Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen, Mahira and Shehnaaz were a part of Paras’ team.
Wild card contestants who have entered the show are Himanshi Khurana, Khesari Lal Yadav, Shefali Zariwala, Hindustani Bhau, and Arhaan Khan.