Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have won many hearts from their game plan and how each of them takes stand for themselves. His fans never leave a chance to root for them. In the ongoing captaincy task, Siddharth Shukla has been nominated for another two weeks by Bigg Boss after he pushed Asim Riaz during an ugly fight. Earlier also, Siddharth has crossed the line and got nominated for two weeks. Rashami is often seen engaging in fights with Siddharth.
Today, Twitter flooded with hashtag #IAmWithSidShukla and some even trended #WeSupportRashamiDesai. Fans are praising Siddharth for playing instead of being injured while others are supporting Rashami Desai for standing up for herself against other contestants.
While one user wrote, “#IAmWithSidShukla I’m fighter, I will not give up, I will stumble & I will fall but I will stand back up. It might take longer at times but I will stand back up & keep fighting.. #KeepGoingSidharthShukla @ColorsTV @BB13Official.” The other commented, “I support, we support #WeSupportRashamiDesai will always support my queen #WeSupportRashamiDesai you the best, #WeSupportRashamiDesai.”
In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss will be seen evicting Paras Chhabra from the show which led Shehnaaz Gill to break down into tears. She even confessed that she is in love with Paras. It so happened, during the captaincy task, he cheated during the task and broke Shefali Jarriwala’s poster instead of Mahira Sharma’s. Looking at the unfairness, inmates asked Paras to play fairly and blamed him for cheating on the show.
Recently, Shehnaaz advised Paras to get back in the game and tells him that he should start playing individually like before. During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman announced that Paras has got the least number of votes and is saved only because of Devoleena.