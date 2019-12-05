Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have won many hearts from their game plan and how each of them takes stand for themselves. His fans never leave a chance to root for them. In the ongoing captaincy task, Siddharth Shukla has been nominated for another two weeks by Bigg Boss after he pushed Asim Riaz during an ugly fight. Earlier also, Siddharth has crossed the line and got nominated for two weeks. Rashami is often seen engaging in fights with Siddharth.

Today, Twitter flooded with hashtag #IAmWithSidShukla and some even trended #WeSupportRashamiDesai. Fans are praising Siddharth for playing instead of being injured while others are supporting Rashami Desai for standing up for herself against other contestants.

While one user wrote, “#IAmWithSidShukla I’m fighter, I will not give up, I will stumble & I will fall but I will stand back up. It might take longer at times but I will stand back up & keep fighting.. #KeepGoingSidharthShukla @ColorsTV @BB13Official.” The other commented, “I support, we support #WeSupportRashamiDesai will always support my queen #WeSupportRashamiDesai you the best, #WeSupportRashamiDesai.”

Check out the Twitter Reactions Here:

#IAmWithSidShukla

I’m fighter, I will not give up, I will stumble & I will fall but I will stand back up. It might take longer at times but I will stand back up & keep fighting.. #KeepGoingSidharthShukla @ColorsTV @BB13Official — Shama (@Shama83940428) December 5, 2019

He has been betrayed bck stabbed, bad mouthed & instigated to a point where anyone else in his position could have given up long time back but he has stood his ground and fought his battles against all odds thts why we r with Sid Shukla #KeepGoingSidharthShukla #IAmWithSidShukla pic.twitter.com/zI6ZYCZoov — Mansi Kapoor (@MansiKa40337034) December 5, 2019

#ShehnaazGill always insults & disrespects #RashamiDesai !

But when she wants any kind of help then then why does she always run to @TheRashamiDesai despite having other female HMs? Rashami does it without any attitude.#WeSupportRashamiDesai#BB13 Video credit – @justvoot pic.twitter.com/j4QWlIjyU2 — . (@ivibhatweedy) December 5, 2019

#WeSupportRashamiDesai Our greatest happiness does not depend on the condition of life in which chance has placed us, but is always the result of a good conscience, good health, occupation, and freedom in all just pursuits.@TheRashamiDesai#WeSupportRashamiDesai — 💞RashamiD BB Queen 💞 (@Queen25Rashami) December 5, 2019

#WeSupportRashamiDesai Shukla did Character assassination of Rashami many times but @BiggBoss never take stand for Rashami Rashami saved paras Mahira from Eviction but they betrayed her Rashami is Kind hearted #WeSupportRashamiDesai — 💞RashamiD BB Queen 💞 (@Queen25Rashami) December 5, 2019

#WeSupportRashamiDesai Self-love is not selfish; you cannot truly love another until you know how to love yourself.@TheRashamiDesai#WeSupportRashamiDesai

The advantage of a bad memory is that one enjoys several times the same good things for the first time. — 💞RashamiD BB Queen 💞 (@Queen25Rashami) December 5, 2019



In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss will be seen evicting Paras Chhabra from the show which led Shehnaaz Gill to break down into tears. She even confessed that she is in love with Paras. It so happened, during the captaincy task, he cheated during the task and broke Shefali Jarriwala’s poster instead of Mahira Sharma’s. Looking at the unfairness, inmates asked Paras to play fairly and blamed him for cheating on the show.

Recently, Shehnaaz advised Paras to get back in the game and tells him that he should start playing individually like before. During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman announced that Paras has got the least number of votes and is saved only because of Devoleena.