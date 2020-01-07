In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was seen fuming with anger after Siddharth Shukla poked her continuously. He was seen telling Mahira that she is the most sorted person in the house and he doesn’t understand why people get jealous of her. Shehnaaz, who was lying down on the lounge in the garden area overheard him and asked him to keep his mouth shut and be in his limits.

With no stopping to Siddharth, Shehnaaz then retaliates and pushes him away and asks him to not say such things. She then breaks down into tears, hits herself and then goes to her bed and starts crying. Siddharth comes to her to convince her but she says that he is unnecessarily making her cry. Siddharth gets surprised by her statement and Shehnaaz, out of rage, slaps him.

Many netizens were then got upset with Siddharth Shukla and showed support towards Shehnaaz. Soon, they started trending hashtag #RoarLikeSana. One user tweeted, “We don’t want #SidNaaz anymore.Sana hi thi jiske lia a relation ki value thi but Sid just yako use kar rahi thi game ke lia. Come on Sid how can you say like this #ShehnaazGill jealous on #MahiraKaun 🤣🤣What a joke🤣🤣#ShameOnSidharthShukla Sana is a Sherni.#RoarLikeSana.”

Another wrote, “The girl who is loved by every HM…getting alot of love from outside the house…support of salman khan…does she need to be jealous of mahira who dont uses her own mind in the game… like seriously #RoarLikeSana.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

We don’t want #SidNaaz anymore.Sana hi thi jiske lia a relation ki value thi but Sid just yako use kar rahi thi game ke lia. Come on Sid how can you say like this #ShehnaazGill jealous on #MahiraKaun 🤣🤣What a joke🤣🤣#ShameOnSidharthShukla

Sana is a Sherni.#RoarLikeSana https://t.co/n8W3e2rMql — Sujata Halder (@SujataHalder) January 6, 2020

Haha wht a caption superb.Har Har Gangey.. air lo Shehnaaz se pange 😂 #RoarLikeSana 😜 https://t.co/hFW5AmiXye — Anshu Kalra (@AnshuKalra7) January 7, 2020

The girl who is loved by every HM…getting alot of love from outside the house…support of salman khan…does she need to be jealous of mahira who dont uses her own mind in the game… like seriously #RoarLikeSana — manvir (@manvir25241819) January 6, 2020

people calling her psycho should understand that it is an emotional outburst as she was holding on to a lot of pain lately. #RoarLikeSana — Priyaa (@priyasai6151) January 6, 2020

people calling her psycho should understand that it is an emotional outburst as she was holding on to a lot of pain lately. #RoarLikeSana — Priyaa (@priyasai6151) January 6, 2020

sid was playing safe game amd now he is hurting sana #RoarLikeSana — Flipper❤️PrabhGill (@PrabhGi21159735) January 6, 2020

Thappad serious lagata hai aapko…par sid ka provoke karana kuch bhi nahi….gr8. Even I was sid’s fan but nw only for Sana. #RoarLikeSana — kalpana bheda (@kalpanabheda) January 6, 2020

Not gonna lie. I started as a Sid fan, became a SidNaaz fan and ended up as Shehnaaz fan. Yes I am a flipper, and I am happy because I know when to change my priority #RoarLikeSana — BossLadyShehnaaz (@AnanyyaSingh) January 6, 2020

On the other hand, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into an ugly fight. Latter bangs the door of the confession room and tells Bigg Boss that either of them can stay in the house. Bigg Boss warns them and asks them if they can peacefully stay together and Vishal throws away his mike. Later, Bigg Boss opens the gate for them to leave.