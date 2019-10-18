Actor Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 is rising high on TRP’s, thanks to the constant fights between contestants. The house is divided into two parts, one side is Siddharth Shukla and other is Reshami Desai. The duo’s fight, accusations and the heated argument is now an everyday thing in the house. In the last night’s episode, Paras and Siddharth had a fight regarding the kitchen chores and later Reshami accused Siddharth of inappropriately touching her, targeting her and tarnishing her image. After which, Siddharth went inside the confession room to tell Bigg Boss that he is being falsely accused and it is not good for his image on the national television.

On the other side, the brewing chemistry between Siddharth Shukla and Arti Singh is being noticed by the housemates and the audience which is raising eyebrows. Now, Paras Chhabra reveals shocking details about Siddharth being in the rehab for a year due to steroids and the reason behind his arrogance with the other members of the house. However, this did not go well with the fans of Siddharth Shukla and they started slamming Paras for his comments.



One user tweeted, “#SiddhartShukla is totally correct and at no wrong here! It actually happens everywhere public favours the girl who plays victim.. And same is happening in #BiggBoss13, #RashmiDesai is trying hard to portray him negative But I hope #BB13 viewers have got eyes to see the truth.”

The other Twitter user wrote, “How dare #ParasChhabra talk abt Rashmi and Sid’s personal issues on national television So cald ‘ gentleman ‘ doesn’t have guts to say this on #SiddhartShukla ‘s face And now trying to manipulate #ShehnazGill against Shukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla.”

Check out the reactions here:

#ParasChhabra is your typical mohalle ki aunty (or uncle). Itna gossiping! And he needs to stop bringing in what happened to #SiddharthShukla before the show. If he insists, he can talk about Salman Khan’s rash driving along with Sid’s.#BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — Shamini.M.R (#SayaAnakMalaysia) (@Not_A_Shammer) October 18, 2019

How dare #ParasChhabra talk abt Rashmi and Sid’s personal issues on national television So cald ‘ gentleman ‘ doesn’t have guts to say this on #SiddhartShukla ‘s face

And now trying to manipulate #ShehnazGill against Shukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla — Team Siddharth Shukla 🔥 (@Siddharthfanclu) October 17, 2019

#ParasChhabra is so insecure of Shuklaji that he can do anything to defame him either by hook or by crook..but chalo content to de rha hai.. Dekha jaye to #RashmiDesai aur #SiddharthShukla and even #ShehnaazGill ko chhodd k show me baki sab dead hai.😂😂#BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Krishna Prakash (@KMystry6) October 18, 2019

The whole story is so beautifully narrated by #RashmiDesai when she failed to get #SiddharthShukla in her side..she started playing women card..n #ParasChhabra felt he was loosing his charm..den started picking outside things..to defame a man..pretty unfortunate #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Siddharth Shukla (@SiddBiggBoss) October 18, 2019



Currently, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are locked inside the jail. In today’s episode, boys will get a chance to get themselves out of the nominations where girls will torture them by putting things on their face.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!