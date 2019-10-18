Actor Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 is rising high on TRP’s, thanks to the constant fights between contestants. The house is divided into two parts, one side is Siddharth Shukla and other is Reshami Desai. The duo’s fight, accusations and the heated argument is now an everyday thing in the house. In the last night’s episode, Paras and Siddharth had a fight regarding the kitchen chores and later Reshami accused Siddharth of inappropriately touching her, targeting her and tarnishing her image. After which, Siddharth went inside the confession room to tell Bigg Boss that he is being falsely accused and it is not good for his image on the national television.
On the other side, the brewing chemistry between Siddharth Shukla and Arti Singh is being noticed by the housemates and the audience which is raising eyebrows. Now, Paras Chhabra reveals shocking details about Siddharth being in the rehab for a year due to steroids and the reason behind his arrogance with the other members of the house. However, this did not go well with the fans of Siddharth Shukla and they started slamming Paras for his comments.
One user tweeted, “#SiddhartShukla is totally correct and at no wrong here! It actually happens everywhere public favours the girl who plays victim.. And same is happening in #BiggBoss13, #RashmiDesai is trying hard to portray him negative But I hope #BB13 viewers have got eyes to see the truth.”
The other Twitter user wrote, “How dare #ParasChhabra talk abt Rashmi and Sid’s personal issues on national television So cald ‘ gentleman ‘ doesn’t have guts to say this on #SiddhartShukla ‘s face And now trying to manipulate #ShehnazGill against Shukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla.”
Currently, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are locked inside the jail. In today’s episode, boys will get a chance to get themselves out of the nominations where girls will torture them by putting things on their face.
