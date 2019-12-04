The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is topping the TRP’s and has managed to keep audiences glued to their television screens. Twitterati has shown a lot of support to Asim Riaz and recently they trended #UnstoppableAsim on the micro-blogging site. Interestingly, the new trend has broken all records and reportedly crossed over one million tweets.

The trend has broken records of most popular Bigg Boss winners Shilpa Shinde and Gautam Gulati. However, this is definitely a new achievement for the newcomer and model.

He has created a huge buzz on social media and is also seen giving some tough competition to other housemates.

Asim is popular in the house and is known for his ugly fights with Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, and others. In the last few episodes, he was seen confessing his love for Himanshi Khurana and is often seen bonding with her inside the house.



In tonight’s episode, housemates go against the captain of the house, Siddharth Shukla, after he failed to manage the chaos created by Rashami and Vishal after they ate pasta from the luxury task. During the captaincy task, the contestants voted Siddharth out of the captaincy and said he does not deserve to be the captain. Along with Siddharth, Vishal has also voted the non-deserving candidate for the captaincy. Bigg Boss also announced another captaincy task, BB Junction where Siddharth gets into a fight with Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan. Later, inmates also blame Paras for being unfair during the task.

Recently, Siddharth nominated Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra for the elimination this week.