Bigg Boss 13 is all over the social media, thanks to constant fights between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. This week, even Rashami Desai had an ugly fight with Mahira Sharma. During weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan slammed Siddharth, Asim and Rashami over their behaviour. “Rashami, cameraman ko taane maar rahe ho. Aapko lagta hai ki aapko negatively portray kar rahe hai hum (Rashami, you are taunting the cameraman. You think we are portraying you negatively). So, I am telling you — I am opening the doors right now. You may please leave,” Salman said.

Not only this, but he is also seen calling out housemates Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla for abusing each other’s families. He even said Asim was “bloody irritating”.

Now, Twitterati has trended the hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim and his fans have put their favourite contestant under the limelight. The tweets crossed 2.56 million and it is trending on social media.

One user tweeted, “#ViewersChoiceAsim Because he respects women ❤️For a man to be called Gentleman Respecting women is the most important thing 💓He is the best. I really wish people open their eyes and support Asim win bigg boss @realhimanshi @realumarriaz @GAUAHAR_KHAN @TheGautamGulati.”

Another user wrote, “No one can stop this trend to reach 5 Million. Let’s Make a History #AsimArmy and be rembered as the strongest Fan base of any contestant in the Entire History of Bigg Boss Show.”

Check Twitter reactions here:

Asim is the Potential Winner for sure! Go get it 🏆 #ViewersChoiceAsim #BB13 — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) January 4, 2020

Asim Vs Shukla is a fight between- Good vs Evil A person who respects women vs a misogynistic Task performer vs Task destroyer Spreader of love vs Spreader of Violence Ram vs Raavan .. Ball is in audience court, hope they choose good over evil.. #ViewersChoiceAsim — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 4, 2020

#ViewersChoiceAsim Because he respects women ❤️For a man to be called Gentleman Respecting women is the most important thing 💓He is the best. I really wish people open their eyes and support Asim win bigg boss @realhimanshi @realumarriaz @GAUAHAR_KHAN @TheGautamGulati — Archana shetty (@Archana09516559) January 4, 2020

No one can stop this trend to reach 5 Million. Let’s Make a History #AsimArmy and be rembered as the strongest Fan base of any contestant in the Entire History of Bigg Boss Show. RT if agreed (sources)#ViewersChoiceAsim pic.twitter.com/9rWCTQhZJP — RAJU BAURI (@RAJUBAU95062259) January 4, 2020

He is the STAR

He is the HERO

He is the reason we watch @BiggBoss #ViewersChoiceAsim pic.twitter.com/l64gUaapqa — भावना 💞 #AsimRiaz✌️ (@angryyy_nerd) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be coming on the show for a fun-filled segment.

Earlier, it has been reported that Arhaan Khan has asked for Rashami’s house keys from the production team of Bigg Boss 13 as soon as he exited the house. He asked for the house keys from the production team immediately after exiting from the Bigg Boss 13 house, saying that he needs to crash in her house. His demand was refused by the team. After the production refused to give in, Arhaan reportedly threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel because he had to fly out from the city the next day.