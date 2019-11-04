Bigg Boss 13 is all about celebrities from different walks of the entertainment world and one such name that has been trending since she entered is Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana. She rose to fame with her 2013 movie Sadda Haq and Soch song by Hardy Sandhu. Her famous songs are Na Na Na by J-Star, Mann Bharya by B-Praak, Charda Siyaal by Mankirt Aulakh to name a few. Himanshi Khurana is the new internet sensation and quickly labelled as the ‘national crush’.
We were just stalking her Instagram account and got some hot pictures of the beauty. Himanshi looks gorgeous and has gathered a huge fan following. With over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Himanshi has taken the country by storm.
She started off her career at the age of 16 when she won the title of Miss Ludhiana. She further went on to become the finalists of Miss PTC Punjabi 2010. Before her acting career took off, Himanshi featured in several advertisements for brands like Pepsi, Calvin Klein, and Kingfisher.
Himanshi’s participation in Bigg Boss 13 is surely going to raise some eyebrows and it will be interesting to see how Shehnaz reacts to her entry in the house.