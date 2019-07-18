Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu is raising the mercury on social media with her sizzling hot bikini pictures. Beating the summer heat and enjoying an outing at the pool, she has shared her latest bikini pictures and fans can’t stop gushing. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black bikini teamed up with sunglasses and hot red lipstick. Her hair is tied up in a tied bun and we are smitten by her look.

With greenery at the background, she is surely making some hearts racing with her bold pictures. However, this is not the first time that she has donned a bikini. Earlier, while she was in the Bigg Boss house, she has been several times getting into the pool in a bikini.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Pool Baby #jasleenmatharu #swimming #swimming #pool #bikinigirl #bikinibabe. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🧜‍♀️🧚‍♀️🏊‍♀️🤸‍♀️👙👙 A post shared by Jasleen Matharu (@jasleenmatharu) on Jul 18, 2019 at 2:42am PDT



Earlier, her picture along with her Bigg Boss inmate Shivashish Mishra was doing rounds on the internet. The duo was giving was major fitness goals by flaunting their perfect abs. Shivashish captioned the post as, “Liking someone always doesn’t mean that you just need to be lovers, you can also be great friends just like us Your#fitnesscouplegoals #firchick #shredded #mylean” (sic).



In Bigg Boss 12 house, Jasleen was one of the most talked participants as she declared that Anup Jalota was her boyfriend. They both made an entry on the show and acted as a couple in front of host Salman Khan. Later, when the contestants quizzed them about their relationship inside the big house, none of them could give a convincing answer.