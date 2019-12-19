Actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are leaving no stone unturned to promote their latest release music video ‘Raanjhana’ crooned by Arijit Singh. For the promotional event, the duo opted for stylish casual wear and the pictures ate the proof that they had a crazy time together. Taking to Instagram, Hina has shared pictures donning a white lace top teamed up with denim and a blue cape shrug. On the other hand, Priyank can be seen clad in a white shirt teamed up with black denim and sports shoes.

Needless to say, their chemistry is making their fans even more excited. Sharing the post, she wrote, “We are Madness @priyanksharmaaa #RaanjhanaPromotions #RadioInterviews. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram We are Madness @priyanksharmaaa #RaanjhanaPromotions #RadioInterviews A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 19, 2019 at 12:03am PST



The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and is produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma. The music is composed by Asad Khan and lyrics have been penned down by Raqueeb Alam.

Earlier, she has shared her array of pictures in a sexy blue-black dress teamed up with a blazer worn over it. With matching eyeshadow, a pair of earrings and perfect makeup, she has set the social media on fire. She captioned it, “Jacket- @tweeinone Bralet- @topshop Skirt and footwear – @zara Jewellery – @medosojewellery @rimayu07 Styled by- @kansalsunakshi MUA – @sachinmakeupartist Hair stylist @sayedsaba @rishabhkphotography. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 14, 2019 at 12:45am PST



Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.