Actor Hina Khan, who bonded well with Vikas Gupta on Bigg Boss 11, had a fall out with the latter after The Lines actor supported her close friend, Priyank Sharma over his brawl with Vikas. The things have now become sour between the duo after Hina supported Priyank over his brawl with Vikas Gupta at a hotel which also created an uproar in the social media. Following the altercation, Hina tweeted in support of Priyank which irked Vikas.

Soon after that, Vikas unfollowed Hina from all his social media profiles. Recently, Hina’s fan pointed out to her that even The Wish List actor has unfollowed Vikas to which she replied, “I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I don’t do all this.. cheers.”

The comment did not go well with Vikas and he took a dig at Hina. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, “No I don’t accept your Apologies. Showing something else to your fans and on social media & स्टॉप This follow Unfollow game. Please stop it and stop dragging Fans in all this. I am what my #Lostsouls can see on or off social media. Imperfect, Emotional & Honest.”

No I don’t accept your Apologies. Showing something else to your fans and on social media & स्टॉप This follow Unfollow game. Please stop it and stop dragging Fans in all this. I am what my #Lostsouls can see on or off social media. Imperfect, Emotional & Honest. — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) July 21, 2019

Soon after that, Hina and her fan deleted their respective tweets. Not only this, but the fan even suggested Hina to unfollow him as Vikas has unfollowed her from his social media accounts.

Appreciate it 🤗 A big hug https://t.co/15vv5esHba — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of The Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film Wish List and North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.