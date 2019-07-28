Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan, known for his role in Karthi’s Paruthiveeran, recently confessed to host Kamal Haasan that he used to touch women inappropriately on busses during his college days.

The show which was aired on Saturday had Kamal Haasan discussing the problems faced while traveling on a busy bus. “To travel on a busy bus is a big hassle. While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately.” Haasan said. Saravanan interrupted and said, “I have done it.” Initially, Kamal assumed that Sarvanan was talking about beating up perpetrators but Sarvanan clarified that he used to take buses to grope women. “It was long back, when I was in college,” Saravanan said while Kamal laughed it out. The audience too joined Kamal and cheered for Saravanan while giving him a big round of applause.

Soon a video of the incident went viral on social media and singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada retweeted the same, slamming Kamal Haasan and the audience for taking the matter as a joke.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, she wrote, “A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience.

And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester..”

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

Netizens condemned the show for airing a “man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women.”